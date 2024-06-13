House of the Dragon Renewed For Third Season on HBO

at .

We have yet to see a single fire-breathing frame of House of the Dragon Season 2, but HBO has already announced that the acclaimed series will return for at least one more round of incestuous intrigue and angry flying lizards.

In what's become an industry-wide trend, the Game of Thrones spinoff received an early renewal just days before its upcoming season premiere.

It's the execs' way of drumming up free publicity by expressing their confidence in the slate of episodes that debuts on Sunday.

Olivia Cooke in Season 2

The problem is, they do this with, like, every show now, so it's not the attention-grabbing stunt that it used to be.

But hey, they can always change their minds if the new season turns out to be a flop!

Anyway, the HoD renewal announcement comes courtesy of Francesca Orsi, HBO's Executive Vice President of Programming, who shared the news with The Hollywood Reporter today.

Related: House of the Dragon Season 2 Fan Theories: Who Is Cregan Stark, and Why Does He Matter?

“George [R.R. Martin], Ryan [Condal], and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon,” Orsi said.

“We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart.

Matt Smith on the second season of House of the Dragon

"We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three.”

Yes, the dragon and fire puns come fast and furious whenever HBO discusses this show -- but we're cool with it.

They've earned the right after the first season, which came as a pleasant surprise at a time when the network was sorely in need of a prestige hit.

Related: House of the Dragon: Will a Nearly Two-Year Hiatus Leave Fans Uninterested In a Return to Westeros?

With Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav taking the company in a more populist (read: low-brow, pandering) direction, HoD feels like a throwback to a time when the HBO brand was synonymous with top-tier television.

And as a bonus, the show pulls off some rare spinoff feats -- namely, it doesn't require any knowledge of its predecessor series, and it has its own style, which enables it to function as a standalone work of art.

Look Who's Back - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10

Of course, the first season of House of the Dragon also had a wildly intricate plot.

So the show might struggle to recapture viewers' interest after an unusually long hiatus caused by the dual writers and actors' strikes.

But the Game of Thrones brand has survived worse, and any adaptation of a George R.R. Martin book comes with a built-in audience.

In short, HBO probably won't regret this renewal.

What do you think, TV fanatics? Are you all fired up for a new season of HoD?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts!

Tyler Johnson is an Associate Editor for TV Fanatic and the other Mediavine O&O sites. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, cooking, and, of course, watching TV. You can Follow him on X and email him here at TV Fanatic.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

House of the Dragon Quotes

As the first century of the Targaryen dynasty came to a close The health of the Old King, Jaehaerys, was failing. In those days, House Targaryen stood at the height of its strength with ten adult dragons under its yoke. No power in the world could stand against it. King Jaehaerys reigned over nearly 60 years of peace and prosperity but tragedy had claimed both his sons Leaving his succession in doubt. So, in the year 101 The Old King called a Great Council to choose an heir. Over a thousand lords made the journey to Harrenhal. Fourteen succession claims were heard But only two were truly considered. Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, the King's eldest descendant and her younger cousin, Prince Viserys Targaryen The King's eldest male descendant. It is declared by all lords paramount and lords vassal of the Seven Kingdoms That Prince Viserys Targaryen be made Prince of Dragons tone! Rhaenys, a woman, would not inherit the Iron Throne. The lords instead chose Viserys my father. Jaehaerys called the Great Council To prevent a war being fought over his succession. For he knew the cold truth. The only thing that could tear down the House of the Dragon was itself.

Rhaenyra

Alicent: Did you read it?
Rhaenyra: Of course, I read it.
Alicent: When Princess Nymeria arrived in Dorne, who did she take to husband? Rhaenyra: A man.
Alicent: What was his name?
Rhaenyra: Lord Something.
Alicent: If you answer with "Lord Something," Septa Marlow will be furious.
Rhaenyra: She's funny when she's furious.
Alicent: You're always like this when you're worried.
Rhaenyra: Like what?
Alicent: Disagreeable. You're worried your father is about to overshadow you with a son.
Rhaenyra: I only worry for my mother. I hope for my father that he gets a son. As long as I can recall, it's all he's wanted.
Alicent: You want him to have a son?
Rhaenyra: I want to fly with you on dragon back see the great wonders across the Narrow Sea And eat only cake.
Alicent: I'm being serious.
Rhaenyra: I never jest about cake.
Alicent: You aren't worried about your position?
Rhaenyra: I like this position. It's quite comfortable.
[Alicent gets up to leave.]
Rhaenyra: Where are you going?
Alicent: Home. The hour has grown late.
Rhaenyra: Princess Nymeria led her Rhoynar across the Narrow Sea on 10,000 ships to flee their Valyrian pursuers. She took Lord Mors Martell of Dorne to husband and burned her own fleet off Sun spear to show her people that they were finished running.
Alicent: So you remember.
[Rhaenyra rips a page from the book.]
Alicent: If the Septa sees this book then...
Rhaenyra: Fuck the Septa.
Alicent: Rhaenyra!

  • Permalink: Rhaenyra!
  • Added:

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon Photos

  1. House of the Dragon
  2. House of the Dragon Renewed For Third Season on HBO