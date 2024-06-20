Jesse Lee Soffer Joins Cast of FBI: International

We have good news and bad news for fans of Jesse Lee Soffer.

The good news is that Soffer will be joining the cast of FBI: International for the show's fourth season.

The bad news is that while both shows belong to the sprawling Dick Wolf universe, Soffer will not be reprising the role of his beloved Chicago PD character, Detective Jay Halstead.

Hey, you win some, you lose some, and we're choosing to focus on the positive here!

Few procedural actors have won over audiences as thoroughly as Soffer did in his nine seasons as Halstead.

When he left Chicago PD in 2022, there were concerns that he would be taking a long hiatus from the small screen, a la David Caruso post-NYPD Blue.

Sometimes actors on long-running network series become convinced that they're destined for better things, and they courageously ditch the steady paycheck gig in favor of something bigger.

Sometimes it works out -- the list of movie stars who got their start on TV is a long one, and Tom Hanks is probably grateful that he's not still known as "the guy from Bosom Buddies."

But more often, it's a decision that leads to regret.

In the case of Soffer, we doubt there was any ego or snobbery involved in the move.

After all, as a guy who got his start in soaps and who directed two episodes of Chicago PD, he clearly has nothing but love for the medium of television.

Sometimes creative folks just get an itch to try out something new.

And unlike so many stars who walked away from popular shows, Soffer is unlikely to wind up kicking himself.

Hey, if nothing else, after all those years cooped up in the Windy City, Jesse Lee will get to do some serious traveling!

The FBI: International team is headquartered in Budapest, and the show is filmed at locations throughout Europe.

According to Deadline, Soffer will be a series regular, filling the vacancy left by Luke Kleintank, who exited the show at the end of its third season.

FBI: International was renewed for a fourth season back in April.

And hopefully, this one won't be shortened by any strikes.

What do you think, TV fanatics?

Are you as excited as we are about the addition of Jesse Lee Soffer to this already stellar cast?

Will he make a good replacement for Kleintank?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts!

