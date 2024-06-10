Lacey Chabert and Brennan Reunite for New Hallmark Romance

Fans of Hallmark's All of My Heart Series and the Crossword Puzzle Mysteries will love this news.

Hallmark Channel announced today that production is set to begin on His & Hers (working title), a new, original movie starring Lacey Chabert (Haul out the Holly, Mean Girls) and Brennan Elliott (Ms. Christmas Comes to Town, The Gift of Peace).

The two starred in the All My Heart series of films, cementing their on-screen chemistry, and later starred together to solve mysteries on Hallmark Mysteries.

They are an unbeatable duo for Hallmark Media, and now we can look forward to more on-screen magic.

Set to premiere later this year during the network’s annual Fall into Love programming event, the movie reunites Hallmark’s beloved on-screen couple Chabert and Elliott for the 10th time since their first on-screen pairing back in 2015.

This movie marks Chabert’s third project coming to Hallmark this year, joining her previously announced new aspirational unscripted series, Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, and The Christmas Quest, Chabert’s 15th holiday movie set to premiere during Hallmark Channel’s juggernaut Countdown to Christmas programming event, celebrating its 15th year.

“We are so excited to reunite Hallmark’s perennial fan-favorite Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott in this all-new movie.

"Three years having passed since they’ve appeared together on screen, this witty and playful romcom will showcase their undeniable chemistry – a treat for our Hallmark viewers,” said Ayse Francis, Director of Programming, Hallmark Media.

Married couple Dana (Chabert) and Mark (Elliott) are high-powered lawyers at two separate New York City law firms.

They soon find themselves on opposing sides of a messy divorce between two reality stars, Sammy and Brett.

When both clients are unable to compromise, Dana and Mark are headed for a courtroom showdown that results in tensions infiltrating their otherwise happy household.

“A chance to reunite with my dear friend, Brennan Elliot, and bring these stories to the audience together is always such a joyful experience. I hope the fans enjoy these new characters!” Chabert enthused.

“I have been so blessed and lucky to have been able to star in 10 films with Lacey Chabert! She is a great friend, and collaborating with her on-screen has been one of the most treasured and impactful joys of my career,” Elliott remarked.

His & Hers is from His And Hers Productions Ltd. Kristofer McNeeley is executive producer.

The movie is produced by Charles Cooper. Robert Murdoch is line producer. Linda-Lisa Hayter directed from a script by Susan Black and Joie Botkin.

If you watched All of My Heart as many times as I did, this news is music to your soul.

Are you all in?

