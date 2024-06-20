Patrick Dempsey Joins Cast of Dexter: Original Sin

McDreamy is about to enter much more nightmarish terrain.

Yes, according to a new report from Variety, Patrick Dempsey has joined the cast of Dexter: Original Sin.

The prequel series, which focuses on the titular antihero's origin story, began production in Miami earlier this month.

Dempsey will play Aaron Spencer, a captain for the Miami Metro Homicide division.

Spencer is described as having a "decades-long relationship" Dexter's father, Harry Morgan, who will be played by Christian Slater.

“Patrick Dempsey is a beloved actor who is internationally known for the iconic characters he has played and his performances,” Paramount Global co-CEO Chris McCarthy told Variety today.

Related: 5 Spinoffs That Never Made It To Air

“We are thrilled to have him join our all-star cast of Dexter: Original Sin, the highly anticipated origin story of the franchise.”

Original Sin -- set in 1991, 15 years before the main action of Dexter -- depicts the blood spatter analyst's formative years, as he “transitions from student to avenging serial killer."

“When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness," reads the series' logline.

"With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar.

"This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.”

The series also stars Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan, Molly Brown as Debra Morgan, James Martinez as Angel Batista, Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta, Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka, and Reno Wilson as a new character named Bobby Watt.

Dempsey's character is also a newcomer to the Dexter-verse.

So we don't know if his relationship with Dexter's dad is an amicable one or not.

Conversely, Dempsey is no rookie in the world of television.

The Emmy and Golden Globe nominee portrayed Dr. Derek Shepherd on Grey's Anatomy for a full decade.

He reprised the role on Private Practice, and he returned to Grey's for the show's 17th season in 2021.

But this will be the first time since he hung up his scrubs that Dempsey will be appearing as a main or recurring cast member on a series.

Related: Grey's Anatomy: Where Are They Now?

And you can bet that the Grey's faithful have just joined the Dexter diehards in being extremely psyched for this spinoff.

What do you think, TV fanatics? Are you thrilled by the prospect of Patrick Dempsey returning to the small screen?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts.

Tyler Johnson is an Associate Editor for TV Fanatic and the other Mediavine O&O sites. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, cooking, and, of course, watching TV. You can Follow him on X and email him here at TV Fanatic.