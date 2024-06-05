Poppa's House Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

After forty years in the entertainment industry, audiences are still eager for more from the hilarious mind of Damon Wayans, and it looks like he's bringing his son along for the ride this time as well.

It's not all that surprising since the Wayans are known for keeping their projects close to the chest and close to home, with Damon often collaborating with his brothers Shawn and Marlon.

This will be Damon's fifteenth appearance on a television show and his latest gig since finishing a nice three-season run alongside Clayne Crawford in the Lethal Weapon TV series reboot.

Get ready to follow Poppa's rules because it's Poppa's House, and here's everything we know about the series so far.

What Is Poppa's House About?

Poppa's House, starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., features Wayans as legendary talk radio host and happily divorced "Poppa," who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired.

At home, he is still parenting his adult son, a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

Since the show follows the typical sitcom format, there are a few common things that audiences can look forward to, like parties that are planned in less than twenty-four hours, with a slew of guests who never talk to the host or hosts.

And don't forget the much-needed establishing shots that give viewers context about where the characters are, what time of day it is, or what the weather is like.

These may be tropes, but they're all ingredients for an easy-to-watch recipe that can lead to long-lasting funny shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The show's logline seems to be broken into two parts, with the end half mentioning the titular character's adult son, played by his real-life son, so there will be aspects of generational confusion and adjustments.

The other half of the series premise talks about a new hostess on Poppa's popular radio show, which will likely introduce a sort of "battle of the sexes" and different POVs about life through the different eyes of a man and a woman.

If there is one thing viewers are guaranteed, it's a crazy amount of comedy.

The Wayans are famous for bringing the funny, whether it's the dialogue, physical comedy, or ridiculous plots.

And since this show features a real-life father-son duo, like Schitt's Creek, the writers will probably take any opportunity for genuine, heartfelt moments.

Who Will Star on Poppa's House?

The series' primary focus will be on Damon Wayans's Poppa character, who will obviously be starring.

However, where there is one Wayans, you can always count on there being more others, and in this case, the comedian is joined by his son, Damon Wayans Jr.

It hasn't been stated if any of the fellow Wayans family members will make appearances.

But since just about every Wayans is involved in the industry one way or another, especially in acting, at least one or two additional relatives may pop in for a cameo.

Here's the cast as we know it thus far:

Damon Wayans (Lethal Weapon) as Poppa

Damon Wayans (Happy Endings) as Jr., Poppa's son

Essence Atkins (Ambitions) as Ivy Reed

Tetona Jackson (Good Trouble) as Nina

Ayla Rae Neal (All American) as Maya

One familiar face that tends to pop up a lot in Wayan's projects despite not being a part of the family is Essence Atkins.

She has worked with Damon and his brother since 1995, when she guest-starred on The Wayans Bros.

Sitcoms are notorious for getting a show going with just the principal characters and then adding more cast members in subsequent seasons, so there are likely to be a few faces that appear any time from the beginning to the middle of the show.

Where can I Watch Poppa's House?

Poppa's House is slated to premiere on the CBS network's television line-up in the fall of 2024-2025, along with various other new and returning shows.

As it currently stands, the show doesn't have an official set date for when the pilot will air, but as we move through the summer months closer to fall, audiences will soon have their questions answered.

The show was greenlit back in May, and the network ordered a midseason premiere.

While the number of episodes is not known, depending on how well the series does, it will likely fall in the eight to twelve range.

Viewers can tune in on Monday evenings at 8:30 p.m. right after The Neighborhood on CBS and the next day on Paramount+, and subscribers who also have SHOWTIME can watch episodes live and on demand.

As the series has been greenlit for barely a month, there isn't much information about production other than that it is being filmed in Los Angeles, but we'll continue to bring readers all the information as we get it.

Check out the trailer for Poppa's House coming this fall below!

What other shows are on the Fall Line-up?

CBS is leading the way in bringing criminals to justice with its multiple shows all about felons, police, and the justice system.

The network will be keeping things business as usual with more additions to its catalog of crime shows, as well as a whole bunch of hilarious sitcoms and heartwarming dramas about family.

Watch Kathy Bates in Matlock this fall for some clever and tactile crime-solving with a formerly retired attorney who returns to law fresher than ever.

In the upcoming show NCIS: Origins, audiences are taken back to the 1990s, when a young Gibbs joined NCIS as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton Office.

If a little medical mystery and intrigue is your cup of tea, tune in to Watson and see the genius partner of the late great Sherlock Holmes as he returns to his hospital roots.

When you're ready to bring it back home, look at the latest installment in The Big Bang Theory franchise with Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage to keep up with the Coopers.

In addition to these brand-new series, CBS has many other shows returning for another season, like Elsbeth's quirky attorney turned sleuth, Justin Hartley's expert skills in Tracker, or the undead residents of the Woodstone B&B in Ghosts.

Are you excited about Poppa's House this fall?

What other CBS shows are you looking forward to?

Drop a comment below to let us know, and join us again when we tell you everything we know so far about another great upcoming show or season!

