Resident Alien Renewed for Season 4 - But There's a Catch!

Rest easy, Resident Alien fans. The show has officially been renewed for a fourth season!

It was a close call at NBCU about the show's future, so this is excellent news.

The big difference is that the show will no longer air on Syfy but on the sister NBCU site, USA Network.

We all wish USA's Blue Sky programming were still going today.

They've been out of scripted originals for a couple of years, but with the announcement of The Rainmaker last month, they're back in business.

Deadline reported earlier this year that the Resident Alien renewal was questionable, and they're breaking the news about it today, just as they expected by jumping networks.

At the time, they also said there would be a significant budget reduction, so when we return, things may not be the same in Patience, Colorado.

USA was once as prolific and salient to the industry as The CW. Essentially ignored by critics and awards programs, the audience spoke differently about it.

White Collar, Royal Pains, Monk, and In Plain Sight, among others, were always hits with our audience, who loved them unabashedly.

The good news for USA and Resident Alien is that a run on Netflix brought a whole new audience to the series, and people who may have balked at watching Syfy might not be as likely with USA Network.

Strange as it sounds, some networks are not for everyone. A simple change of venue can make a big difference.

Resident Alien deserves to be seen and cherished.

It stars Alan Tudyk as an alien invader who has taken on the life of Patience resident doctor Harry Vanderspeigel.

Learning about humanity rapidly via TV's Law & Order franchise offered him endearing quirks, such as adding the "dun dun" in the middle of conversations at the most salient points.

With close connections already built in thanks to assuming a dead man's persona, Harry initially set about his mission: to destroy Earth.

Once he realized that there was a lot to love about humanity, his job became more difficult, and with every new experience, it became harder still.

Harry speaks for all of us as he begins understanding love and what makes humans tick. It's a revealing story that shows us who we are from the outside looking in.

Through three seasons, his journey has changed significantly.

His friendships have multiplied and flourished. He found evidence of others of his kind on Earth, fell in love, and had a baby.

By the end of its third season, Resident Alien had many disparate characters joining forces with Harry, usually for their own purposes but with a similar overall goal.

Whether it's his dear friend Asta, her BFF D'arcy, a rogue general, or a Gray alien who began as an enemy with similar goals to Harry's, they all come together surprisingly and effectively.

Through it all is a steady stream of laughter as Tudyk reigns as the inspired alien.

It's easily one of the most enjoyable TV series, so this renewal is welcomed with open arms.

In addition to Tudyk, the series stars Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen, Judah Prehn, and Meredith Garretson.

The other Syfy show that has yet to be renewed is Chucky.

Based on how we see press materials, it's always been a behind-the-scenes partnership with Syfy and USA, so it's possible that if Syfy drops the ball, the USA will pick that up as well.

Now is not the time to lose good original programming. It's the time to celebrate it.

