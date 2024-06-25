Snatchback: Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell to Reunite For Hostage Thriller

We have exciting news for fans of Prison Break!

The actors who played the incarcerated brothers at the center of that beloved Fox drama are reuniting for what sounds like an equally tension-fueled series.

Variety is reporting today that the two stars -- who also appeared together in Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- are set to costar in Snatchback, a hostage recovery drama currently in development at Universal Television.

It'll be a family affair for Purcell, who's producing the series alongside his wife, Tish Cyrus-Purcell.

The series is based on the real-life experiences of an intelligence officer and his work in international hostage recovery.

It'll be helmed by showrunner Scott Rosenbaum, who is best known for his executive producer work on shows like The Shield and Chuck.

“Inspired by the life of a real covert intelligence officer who is still active in the field today, the series follows a highly skilled privately contracted team of operatives as they recover hostages across the globe from some of the most exotic, and equally dangerous locations on the planet," reads the official logline.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this team with such talented individuals,” added Tish Cyrus-Purcell in a statement issued today.

“Rosenbaum has crafted an emotionally charged and high-stakes world where Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller reunite, bringing to the screen the extraordinary heroes of a real-life private hostage recovery team," she added.

Purcell and Miller have both accumulated some impressive credits in the years since they left Prison Break behind.

The former starred in films such as Blade: Trinity and Straw Dogs, while the latter appeared in Madam Secretary and The Human Stain and wrote the acclaimed 2013 thriller Stoker.

But both are likely best known for their work on Prison Break, which became an overnight sensation when it premiered back in 2005.

The series has maintained a sizable cult following, so excitement over Snatchback is likely to reach a fever pitch.

Rosenbaum is also a highly regarded figure in the industry, and Snatchback is not his only highly anticipated project of the moment.

He is also the creator of the pirate drama Sandokan, which is currently in production in Italy.

Needless to say, the expectations for Snatchback will be among the highest for any series debuting in 2025.

