The Bear Season 3 to Premiere Earlier Than Expected; Hulu Subscribers Granted Early Access

Every second counts.

It's become the unofficial mantra for fans of The Bear, encompassing both the importance of speed in the world of fine dining and the necessity of embracing even the most mundane aspects of day-to-day life.

And clearly, Hulu execs have taken those words to heart, as the streamer announced today that the long-awaited third season of The Bear will be dropping slightly earlier than expected.

According to a press release issued today, "all 10 episodes of the show’s highly anticipated new season will now be available exclusively on Hulu at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, June 26, three hours sooner than originally scheduled."

Okay, so it's only a few hours difference, but it might enable you to start binging The Bear on Wednesday evening after work, as opposed to being forced to wait until Thursday night.

(And spending your entire Thursday dodging spoiler-ific memes posted by your unemployed friends.)

Today's press release went on to offer a rough idea of what we can expect from our third serving of Berzatto family drama.

"Season three of FX’s The Bear follows Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business," says the statement from Hulu and FX.

"It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity."

Yes, Carmy and Sydney have upgraded from Italian roast beef to Wagyu and filet mignon.

But that doesn't mean their lives are any less stressful than when they first became partners.

"Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together," reads today's statement.

"As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities.

"Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.

There's that catchphrase we've come to expect!

Speaking of timing, The Bear is one of very few prestige shows that manages to release a new season every 12 months without fail.

That said, because Hulu drops all ten episodes on the same day, it might 51 weeks since you last checked in on the bickering Berzatto clan.

Thankfully, this is an old-school, character-driven show that doesn't rely much on plot intricacies.

Even so -- we're big fans of one-episode-per-week programming, if only because a year is a long time to wait between new episodes.

What do you think, TV fanatics? Can The Bear cook up another season of compelling family drama, or is it time to stick a fork in Carmy and company? Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts!

