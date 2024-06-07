White Collar Reboot Starring Matt Bomer, Tiffani Thiessen In Development

Big news for fans of Matt Bomer and the beloved series that introduced him to the world.

We can now confirm that White Collar -- the USA Network procedural dramedy that ended its run in 2014 -- is returning to TV.

Original showrunner Jeff Eastin revealed the big news during Variety's TV fest on Thursday.

“We’re gonna reboot. I’m writing the script,” said Eastin.

“It’s the original cast,” the showrunner added, prompting Bomer, and former costars Tiffani Thiessen and Tim DeKay to confirm their involvement.

"I'm in!" an eager Bomer shouted.

“It’s a fantastic script and it answers all the questions that one would have if you watch the show,” DeKay explained.

“And it would introduce the show to those who haven’t seen it as well. Both edges of the sword are honed.”

DeKay added that the new series will pay tribute to the late Willie Garson, who passed away in 2021.

The beloved character actor portrayed Mozzie during White Collar's original run.

“With such sensitivity and such heart,” Thiessen agreed.

“I told Jeff after I finished it, I literally was so excited, but at the same time had tears in my eyes, for good reason," she added.

"You captured the suspense, the thrill, the characters and the love in that reboot.”

The original series -- which starred Bomer as a conman who becomes a reluctant FBI consultant -- developed a cult following during its six-season run.

But Eastin says it's the show's renewed popularity on Netflix that made his dream of a reboot seem plausible.

“As the years passed, it seemed more like a distant hope,” he said.

“But say thank you to Suits for starting this streaming trend. They were doing great, and got people watching White Collar now on Netflix," Eastin continued.

"That’s doing really, really good. Off of that, it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s do another one.'”

Yes, Suits unexpectedly became Netflix's most-watched show in 2023, and it seems that that rising tide lifted all '00s USA Network dramas.

Bomer has been hinting at a White Collar revival since 2020, but it might never have happened were it not for the surprise resurgence of a series from the same era and platform.

Eastin went on to say that he concluded the original series in open-ended fashion in the hope that he would one day be able to return to these characters.

“If you get to the finale, with Neal walking in Paris, that was always the setup,” Eastin said of the original show’s finale. “I always left it open.”

What do you think, TV fanatics? Are you as excited as we are about the return of Neal Caffrey?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts!

