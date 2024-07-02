America's Got Talent Exclusive Clip: Pranysqa Mishra Stuns Judges With Powerful Vocals

"Powerful" is not an adjective that's often used to describe the vocals of singers who are still in the process of mastering their multiplication tables.

But it might be the first word that comes to mind when you witness Pranysqa Mishra's stunning performance on this week's episode of America's Got Talent.

Many AGT acts incorporate tricks and techniques that we've never seen on television before.

But Pranysqa kept it simple -- and she may have brought Simon Cowell back to his American Idol roots in the process.

Eschewing the gimmickry that seems to be the surest way to go viral these days, the 9-year-old phenom took to the stage and belted out Tina Turner's "River Deep, Mountain High."

With her proud family watching from backstage, Pranysqa left the judges and the studio audience awestruck.

It goes without saying that there's a tremendous amount of talent takes to the stage each week on AGT.

But with Pranysqa, one gets the impression that we might be glimpsing the future of the music industry.

Though she has yet to begin middle school, the talented vocalist has already sung the national anthem at numerous high-profile events, including the 2023 US Open.

She's got a resume that singers several times her age would kill for, and AGT might just catapult her to the next level of fame!

"Pranysqa is a young and talented 9-year-old singer who has captured the hearts of audiences across the US and Canada with her incredible voice," reads a statement on her website.

"She has been performing professionally for the last three years, singing the National Anthem for Major sporting teams in the NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, USL, NCAA, and CFL.

"Pranysqa has already achieved many impressive milestones in her young career.

"She has performed in several Broadway musicals with New York production houses and has even graced the World Stage of Apollo Theatre in New York as a child star.

"Pranysqa's performances have gained widespread attention, and she has gone viral on social media platforms."

Something tells us that Pranysqa is about to go viral once again.

You can check out her America's Got Talent debut Tuesday night at 8 pm on NBC.

What do you think, TV fanatics?

Is Pranysqa the next big thing in the world of music?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts!

