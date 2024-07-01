The Agency: Everything We Know So Far About the Showtime Espionage Thriller

Paramount+ with Showtime has fired up a new series titled The Agency for subscribers.

The Agency is an international espionage thriller that is landing some pretty heavy talent.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming series so far.

What is The Agency About?

The Agency is a fresh take on the critically acclaimed hit French drama Le Bureau des Légendes (The Bureau internationally).

Le Bureau centers on the daily life and missions of agents within France's principal external security service. It focuses on the "Bureau of Legends," responsible for training and handling deep-cover agents on long-term missions in areas with French interests.

Related: Tulsa King Season 2: Premiere Date and Teaser

Living under false identities for years, these agents' missions are to identify and recruit good intelligence sources.

The Agency follows Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent who has been ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station.

When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity, and his mission are pitted against his heart, hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.

Here's the trailer for the show's inspiration, The Bureau:

Who Stars in The Agency?

Michael Fassbender

Fassbender stars as Martin, the CIA agent who reconnects with his love, who was left behind when he went undercover.

After a long undercover stint, Martin struggles with his identity, his mission, and his racing heart.

“Michael Fassbender is one of the most gifted actors of our time,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios.

“He brings a gravitas and nuanced complexity to every character he inhabits which is why we are so excited for him to star in The Agency as we start to roll out our new slate of Showtime originals.”

Fassbender has just completed production on the Steven Soderbergh feature Black Bag with Cate Blanchett and will next be seen in Kneecap, the Sundance Audience Award winner about the rise of the Belfast-based rap trio.

Last year, he returned to screens with David Fincher’s acclaimed noir assassin thriller The Killer and Taika Waititi’s comedy Next Goal Wins.

Jeffrey Wright

Wright will play Henry, the Director of Operations and mentor to Martian.

Related: 27 Phenomenal Female Spies and Secret Agents

"Jeffrey Wright doesn't just portray characters – he inhabits them completely, infusing each role with raw, emotional power and profound, psychological insight," said McCarthy.”

"We are thrilled to have him join Michael Fassbender and our creative dream team of Joe Wright, Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, Grant Heslov and George Clooney.”

Wright is a Tony, Emmy, AFI, and Golden Globe Award-winning actor who has enjoyed an illustrious career spanning the worlds of theatre, film, and television.

Wright is currently giving one of the best performances of his career in Cord Jefferson's American Fiction, an Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios production.

Wright received nominations from the Academy Awards, Gotham Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards and NAACP Image Awards and won the Independent Spirit Award for his wonderful performance as protagonist, Thelonious ‘Monk’ Ellison.

Coming up, Wright will star opposite Denzel Washington in the Spike Lee-directed Apple Original Films and A24 thriller High and Low, and he will join season two of the award-winning HBO drama The Last Of Us.

Richard Gere

Gere will play “Bosko,” the London Station Chief with a storied past after serving as an 8-year undercover agent.

“Richard Gere is in a class of his own, adored by generations of fans worldwide for his exceptional ability to infuse depth and authenticity into every role he plays,” said McCarthy.

“We are delighted to have him join our extraordinary cast, which includes Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright in Showtime's latest thriller.”

Humanitarian, actor, producer, and Golden Globe winner, Gere is known for his roles in films such as An Officer and a Gentleman, Days of Heaven, American Gigolo, Breathless, Pretty Woman, First Knight, Primal Fear, Chicago, Unfaithful, Looking for Mr. Goodbar, The Cotton Club, Shall We Dance and Internal Affairs.

Mr. Gere has won numerous humanitarian awards, acknowledging his commitment to human and civil rights, health, education, and the plight of the disenfranchised worldwide.

Related: 21 Sexy Spy Shows

For the last two decades, he has served as Chairman of the International Campaign for Tibet.

Next up, Gere will star in Oh, Canada from director Paul Schrader, alongside Jacob Elordi and Uma Thurman. Next, he will star alongside Diane Keaton and Blake Lively in his upcoming project, The Making Of.

Where Can I Watch The Agency?

The Agency will debut on demand and on streaming for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan before making its on-air debut.

The series will also stream internationally on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Australia, Italy, Germany, Latin America, Brazil, and Japan. Paramount Global Content Distribution and Federation Studios co-distribute the series internationally.

When Does The Agency Premiere?

The Agency is currently in production in London, so it seems likely that the series will premiere in 2025.

We’ll update this page when we get more information!

How many episodes will The Agency Season 1 Have?

Although they’re well underway with casting and production, there has been no official word about the number of episodes we will get for the season.

Is The Agency a Limited Series?

The series isn’t being billed as limited, but with this cast, you have to be hesitant to expect a long-running show.

Related: The Age of the Renewed Limited Series: Is Network Execs' Fear of Commitment Bad For TV?

Fassbender, Wright, and Gere are in high demand, so their casting would be quite a coup for a long-running series.

Usually, a series is noted to be a limited production when announced, but we expect to discover whether this is the case here eventually!

Is There a Trailer for The Agency?

While production is underway, there is no word of a trailer at this time.

That's all we know for now, but as press releases have been arriving every few days, we expect more casting news to come soon.

Keep this page bookmarked for all the latest news!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on X and email her here at TV Fanatic.