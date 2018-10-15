14 TV Characters Who Would Make Great Ghosts

Shows are filled to the brim with supernatural creatures, but do you know one thing that's often missing? Memorable ghosts.
While a few ghosts have made a name for themselves on the small screen, there simply isn't enough of them.
That's a shame especially since ghost stories are a staple during the Halloween season when you're looking for a fright!
We've brainstormed a list of TV characters who we think would make awesome ghosts and who we wouldn't mind getting a visit from in the afterlife.
Since this list is so arbitrary, comment us with characters you think would make great ghost side-kicks!
1.
Joey Tribbiani - Friends
Paper! Snow! A Ghost! You're always hearing about how haunting and damned ghosts are, but why do we rarely hear of funny ghosts who just run around town with you and continuously cracks jokes? Sure, people would look at you weird, but Joey Tribbiani is hilarious -- dead or alive.
2.
Celina Juarez - The Rookie
Celina is already into some of the superstitious and spooky stuff; she would be the PERFECT ghost! And she'd love every second of it, too. She'd probably haunt everyone she cares about, giving Casper a run for his money as the friendliest ghost, search for the answers she has about the afterlife, and definitely reunite with her tragically slain sister.
3.
Rogelio de la Vega - Jane the Virgin
Rogelio doesn't really think before he speaks; therefore, it would probably be in his best interest to be a ghost. He would be able to spy on everyone, say what's on his mind at all times, and wouldn't have to worry about his complex beauty regimen. Plus, he'd never run out of stories, and would probably still tweet from the afterlife.
4.
Arthur "Spoon" Spindell - Harlan Coben's Shelter
Setting aside how we could never advocate for Spoon dying to become a ghost in the first place, can you think of anyone better you'd want to haunt you? He's pure-hearted, devoted, sweet, and a great listener. Spoon would be the perfect ghost to watch over you and confide all your secrets. His janitor kids network system could help him haunt whatever places he chooses. Spoon's the type of ghost who'd assist with murder mysteries and other shady things from the afterlife, and he'd take it all in stride and make the best of the situation.
5.
Ravi - iZombie
Something tells me, Ravi would get a huge kick out of being dead. As a science enthusiast, he would probably run experiments on himself and find the cure to death. That is after he finished developing the cure for zombieism.
6.
Jack - This Is Us
We practically see Jack as a ghost for most of This Is Us, and we don't mind it because at least he's around. He gives great advice, so it would be in your best interest to have him talk over your shoulder and lead you down a moral path. Not to mention you'd always have someone to grab ice-cream and watch football with.
7.
Ava Coleman - Abbott Elementary
Ava would be an absolutely hilarious ghost. She would give running commentary on everything that she saw going around her, making her a bit of a nuisance but in such an entertaining way that you can't help but enjoy it. Her version of haunting you would be teasing you relentlessly, but somehow, she'd manage to inspire you to evolve as a person in the process.
8.
Eleanor Shellstrop - The Good Place
Holy fork! Eleanor would be a hoot to have around as a ghost. She does what she wants to do, says what she wants to say and is unapologetic about all of it. Sure, you'd probably get into a lot of trouble if you listened to her on a daily basis, but at least there would never be a dull moment. And in your downtime, you guys could, like, discuss ethics or something.
9.
Jughead - Riverdale
Not only would you have control of the Southside, but you'd be able to crack every mystery in town thanks to your trusted ghost friend, Jughead! Imagine how many revenge pranks you could play on the Ghoulies and Hiram Lodge.
10.
Richie Jerimovich - The Bear
Whether he's the Richie who "wears suits now" or the abrasive, uncouth cousin giving everyone a hard time, Richie would still be a really great ghost. When he's not serenading you with offkey renditions of Taylor Swift songs or cussing people out on your behalf, he'd also be pretty cool to chill with, and he pays attention to details and is surprisingly intuitive, which is great quality to have as a ghost.
11.
Elijah Mikealson - The Originals
Who wouldn't want the voice of reason as their ghost? Elijah stood by Klaus' side for centuries, guiding him towards the right path in life. We wouldn't mind having an inner voice that looked out for us and gave us sound advice.
12.
Mr. Robot
Mr. Robot isn't a ghost but an embodiment of Elliot when he was hallucinating. However, if he was a ghost, you'd always have someone to blame your bad decisions on. "It wasn't me, it was Mr. Robot," sounds like a decent excuse.
13.
Arman Morales - The Cleaning Lady
Sometimes, we like our ghosts to be sexy, broody, hot, and incredibly dangerous. Arman is not the type of ghost you'd want to haunt you if you did him wrong because something tells us he'd be in the horror-movie levels poltergeist variety of ghosts, and he wouldn't be above literally scaring a person to death. But he'd also be sarcastic, broody, and incredibly protective for the right people.
14.
Alison DiLaurentis - Pretty Little Liars
Alison had a way of making everyone feel really special. She may have been manipulative in the beginning but by the end of A's game, she came out a strong woman who we wouldn't mind having as part of our squad in ghost form. She was always looking out for her friends, checking in on them, and making sure they're taken care of, even when she was supposed to remain undetected. We'd love to channel that inner badass.