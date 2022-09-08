Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast: Teresa Giudice, Trevor Donovan, Selma Blair, & More!

The Dancing With the Stars Season 31 cast is here, and it's probably one of the best roster of contestants ever.
The move to Disney+ has clearly afforded the show a bigger budget, meaning that some huge names are attached to the cast.
Dancing With the Stars touches down on Disney+ on Monday, Sept. 19, at 8/7c.
Check out the entire cast below.
1.
Jordin Sparks - Musician
Sparks is best known for winning Season 6 of American Idol. She will be paired with Brandon Armstrong.
2.
Shangela - Reality TV Star
Shangela competed on Ru Paul's Drag Race and its spinoff of All Stars. Shangela will be paired up with Gleb Savchenko.
3.
Jason Lewis - Sex and the City
The beloved actor (Sex and the City, Brothers & Sisters) will be paired with Peta Murgatroyd.
4.
Cheryl Ladd - Actress
Charlie's Angels and Las Vegas are just two of this stars biggest hits. She will be pair up with Louis Van Armstel.
5.
Vinny Guadagnino - Reality TV Star
Vinny is best known for bickering with Angelina Pivarnick on various iterations of Jersey Shore.
6.
Teresa Giudice - Reality TV Star
The table-flipper from The Real Housewives of New Jersey is here! She is paired with Pasha Pashkov.
7.
Daniel Durant - Actor
Durant has starred on CODA, Switched at Birth, and Spring Awakening. Britt Stewart is the pro assigned to work with the star.
8.
Trevor Donovan - Actor
Donovan has starred on Days of Our Lives, Melissa and Joey and The CW's 90210. He will be paired with Emma Slater.
9.
Jessie James Decker - Singer
The country music star will compete with Alan Bersten.
10.
Sam Champion - TV News Personality
The TV news personality will compete with Cheryl Burke.
11.
Wayne Brady - Actor
Brady hosted Lets Make A Deal, and has starred on How I Met Your Mother and Black Lightning. He will compete alongside Witney Carson.
12.
Selma Blair - Actress
The beloved actress has appeared in Cruel Intentions, Hellboy, Legally Blonde, and more. She will compete alongside Sasha Farber.
13.
Joseph Baena - Model and Bodybuilder
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son is here to compete alongside Daniella Karagach.
14.
Charli D'Amelio and Heidi D'Amelio
The mother and daughter will appear on Season 31 as separate contestants.