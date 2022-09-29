House of the Dragon Episode 7 Photos: Welcome to Driftmark

Everyone comes together on House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 7 for Laena's funeral.

Just don't expect them to get along.

The House of the Dragon Episode 7 trailer teased a lot of drama, and the official stills highlight as much.

Scroll down to check out the photos below.

Uniting for a Cause - House of the Dragon
The Targaryens and Velaryons come together for Laena's funeral, but there's plenty of drama on the horizon.

Rhaenys With Her Granddaughter - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 7
Rhaenys supports her daughter's children in the aftermath of that big death.

Declining Viserys - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 7
His health has been declining throughout the series, and based on the official trailer, he'll have to face a lot of adversity.

Alicent's Biggest Fans - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 7
Ser Criston and Otto will want the best for Alicent, so they will probably be scheming.

Brothers Reunited - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 7
Daemon and Viserys have not had a good relationship, but the recent death might help them proceed as one.

Helping Everyone - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 7
Corlys will move mountains to help his family, but how will he react to the death of his daughter?

Mother and Son - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 7
Alicent wants her son on the throne, but we also know that she's not impressed with Rhaenyra.

United Family - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 7
Playing nice at a funeral is expected, but with so much family drama, there's a good chance someone will cause something.

Rogue Prince Returns - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 7
Daemon has his fair share number of enemies, but he also knows what's expected of him to proceed with his plans.

Unimpressed Laenor - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 7
Laenor is adamant about staying with Rhaenyra, but with questions about the paternity of Rhaenyra's children coming to light, people will be whispering.

Making a Move - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 7
Alicent knows the time is coming to make some big moves.

Corlys Listens - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 7
Corlys is observant, but he will have plenty of questions about Laena's death and the questions surrounding Laenor.

Attending a Funeral - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 7
Rhaenyra knows her claim to the throne is diminishing, leading to some big changes.

  4. House of the Dragon Episode 7 Photos: Welcome to Driftmark