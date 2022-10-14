House of the Dragon Episode 9 Photos: Bedlam in King's Landing

1.
The Green Council Convenes - House of the Dragon
There's a lot to unpack, but these three look like they're ready to cause an uprising.
2.
Aemond in the Town - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
Aemond looks to be beyond the walls of the castle on House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9.
3.
Ser Harrold at the Green Council - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
Ser Harrold is trying to make sense of what has transpired. Who will help him?
4.
Alicent Prepares - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
Changes are afoot in King's Landing following the end of King Viseys I.
5.
Preparing for What Comes Next - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
Alicent is understandably rattled by what she thought was her husband's dying wish.
6.
Bedlam at King's Landing - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
There's bedlam in the aftermath of that big death, but how will things change?
7.
Rhaenys Looks Unimpressed - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
Rhaenys finds herself in quite the predicament following the death of Viserys.
8.
More Twins in King's Landing - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
Erryk and Arryk are members of the Kingsguard who have a mission.
9.
Last Goodbye - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
Alicent says goodbye to her husband following his death, and she sets to change things in King's Landing.
