House of the Dragon Episode 9 Photos: Bedlam in King's Landing

at .

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon Season 1 is poised to be the most dramatic.

House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9 picks up after King Viserys I's death.

Where will the show go from here?

We're not sure, but check out the official photos.

Catch the action as it unfolds Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max.

1. The Green Council Convenes - House of the Dragon

The Green Council Convenes - House of the Dragon
There's a lot to unpack, but these three look like they're ready to cause an uprising.

2. Aemond in the Town - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9

Aemond in the Town - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
Aemond looks to be beyond the walls of the castle on House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9.

3. Ser Harrold at the Green Council - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9

Ser Harrold at the Green Council - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
Ser Harrold is trying to make sense of what has transpired. Who will help him?

4. Alicent Prepares - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9

Alicent Prepares - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
Changes are afoot in King's Landing following the end of King Viseys I.

5. Preparing for What Comes Next - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9

Preparing for What Comes Next - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
Alicent is understandably rattled by what she thought was her husband's dying wish.

6. Bedlam at King's Landing - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9

Bedlam at King's Landing - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
There's bedlam in the aftermath of that big death, but how will things change?

7. Rhaenys Looks Unimpressed - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9

Rhaenys Looks Unimpressed - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
Rhaenys finds herself in quite the predicament following the death of Viserys.

8. More Twins in King's Landing - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9

More Twins in King's Landing - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
Erryk and Arryk are members of the Kingsguard who have a mission.

9. Last Goodbye - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9

Last Goodbye - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
Alicent says goodbye to her husband following his death, and she sets to change things in King's Landing.

Wait! There's more! Just click "Next" below:

Next
Show Comments
Show:
House of the Dragon
Tags:
TV News, Photo Galleries
Network:
HBO
Related Photos:
House of the Dragon Slideshows, TV News Slideshows, Photo Galleries Slideshows, HBO Slideshows
Related Post:
Created by:
Published:

House of the Dragon Quotes

I, Viserys Targaryen, first of his name King of the Andals, and the Rhoynar, and the First Men Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, and Protector of the Realm do hereby name Rhaenyra Targaryen Princess of Dragons tone And heir to the Iron Throne.

Viserys

Viserys: I'll have your tongue.
[Daemon uses Valerian steal to chop half of Vaemond's head off].
Daemon: He can keep his tongue.

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon Photos

Last Goodbye - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
More Twins in King's Landing - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
Rhaenys Looks Unimpressed - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
Bedlam at King's Landing - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
Preparing for What Comes Next - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
Alicent Prepares - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9
  1. Slideshows
  2. By Tag
  3. House of the Dragon Slideshows
  4. House of the Dragon Episode 9 Photos: Bedlam in King's Landing