La Brea’s Season 2 Photos Tease 1980s Timeline

La Brea's first-look photos include a sneak peek at Josh and Riley's new lifestyle in 1988, where the topside storyline will take place.

In La Brea Season 2, the Harris family is still separated, and Eve suffers guilt from losing another one of her children. She is unaware that her estranged husband Gavin and their daughter Izzy have landed in frigid prehistoric Seattle.

The first half of La Brea Season 2 premieres Tuesday, September 27 at 9/8c.

 

1. Experiencing Loss

Experiencing Loss
In La Brea's Season 1 finale, the group lost one of their own -- Mary Beth. Eve and Levi come across Lucas, and the two silently grieve their friend.

This loss is almost too much for Eve, who just watched her son go through a light portal.

2. Comforting Lucas

Comforting Lucas
Levi and Eve comfort Lucas about Mary Beth's death.

It was heartwarming that Lucas and his mom made peace on La Brea Season 1 Episode 10.

It will be interesting to see if Lucas is out for revenge or if his attitude has mellowed.

3. New '80s Pad

New '80s Pad
After Josh, Riley, and preteen Lily went through the light portal, they landed in 1988 in Los Angeles. Riley and Josh have adapted to their new relationship and lifestyle in their stylish pad. We haven't seen where Lily's living yet.

4. Seeing the News from 34 Years Ago

Seeing the News from 34 Years Ago
Riley and Josh are shocked by all the news in the paper in 1988. They're torn by which '80s classic movies to see on the big screen.

Will their experiences change the future?

5. Arriving in the Frigid Prehistoric

Arriving in the Frigid Prehistoric
Gavin, Izzy, and Ella ( a grown-up Lily) arrive in frigid prehistoric Seattle to save their loved ones. The trio must quickly learn new skills to battle the weather and the wild.

Showrunner David Appelbaum teased La Brea Season 2 would differ greatly from Season 1.

6. Learning Tracking Skills

Learning Tracking Skills
Izzy and Gavin must learn new survival skills if they hope to reunite with the rest of their family. This experience will test the strength of their bond and the rest of the Harris family.

We can't wait to see how Ella meshes with Gavin and Izzy.

7. Captured

Captured
After Silas's theatrics in La Brea's Season 1, he lost some followers. He made some enemies, and some captured him and tied him up.

Will he be able to charm his way out of this mess?

8. Hiding

Hiding
We're not sure what's happening in this photo, but it appears that the base is under attack. Dr. Sam and Levi seem to be hiding on the bus.

We're unsure if prehistoric creatures or enemies attacked.

9. Veronica's New Problem

Veronica's New Problem
Trouble seems to follow Veronica.

She seems to have escaped the bear trap, but now she's been captured by angry men. How will she get out of this one?

