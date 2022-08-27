La Brea’s Season 2 Photos Tease 1980s Timeline

La Brea's first-look photos include a sneak peek at Josh and Riley's new lifestyle in 1988, where the topside storyline will take place.

In La Brea Season 2, the Harris family is still separated, and Eve suffers guilt from losing another one of her children. She is unaware that her estranged husband Gavin and their daughter Izzy have landed in frigid prehistoric Seattle.

The first half of La Brea Season 2 premieres Tuesday, September 27 at 9/8c.