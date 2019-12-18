Watch Empire Online: Season 6 Episode 10

Did Cookie murder Lucious?

On Empire Season 6 Episode 10, the wife and husband had their most bitter battle to date.

Who was holding a gun by the end of it?

Meanwhile, Andre realized Kingsley was taking over his body and causing problems.

What did it mean for his relationship with Teri?

Elsewhere, Giselle tried to oust Cookie from Bossy Media when the two women bickered over who to promote more.

Who did they choose?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.