Dispatches From Elsewhere: Jason Segel and Sally Field Solve a Mystery in First Trailer

Dispatches From Elsewhere is not your typical AMC drama.

That much was made clear on the official trailer for the ten-part anthology series, which was released just days after the show's panel at TCA.

Dispatches from Elsewhere was created by and stars Jason Segel of How I Met Your Mother fame. Starring alongside Segel are Academy® and Emmy® Award-winner Sally Field, Academy Award®-nominee Richard E. Grant, multi-GRAMMY Award®-winner André Benjamin and rising star Eve Lindley.

Dispatches From Elsewhere will debut with a two-night premiere event on Sunday, March 1 and Monday, March 2 on AMC.

"The ten-hour series is centered around four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is," reads the official logline.

"This diverse foursome is brought together by chance – or perhaps it’s by design – when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life."

"As they begin to accept the mysterious ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic."

The AMC Studios production is executive produced by Segel, Scott Rudin, showrunner Mark Friedman, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Jeff Freilich, and Alethea Jones.

The official trailer certainly dials up the intrigue as the characters meet up, and it's clear from the get-go that they have distinct views on what is happening.

It begs many questions as the character navigate a world in which some think is filled with falsehoods, while others think what is happening is real.

There will be differing views, leading to some big arguments as the characters try to make sense of the many mysteries at the wheel of the series.

And the cast is simply breathtaking, which will help deliver a solid series.

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments below with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.