Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride

There's nothing like a thought-provoking drama at the end of a drowsy summer.

HBO’s new drama series Lovecraft Country debuts this August.

Based on the critically-acclaimed 2016 novel by Matt Ruff of the same name, it blends terrors both real and supernatural.

It follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he searches for his missing father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams, The Wire).

This causes Atticus, his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Underground), and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance, Law & Order: Criminal Intent) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America.

This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that feel like they arose from a Lovecraftian paperback.

As the trailer below illustrates, it's going to be a bumpy ride as the trio ventures into unfriendly Lovecraft Country, where "their type" isn't welcomed by the natives.

And those racist whites are the more friendly residents.

Ironically, Lovecraft Country began by a TV pitch by Ruff for a X-Files-like series with weekly paranormal adventure before he turned it into a novel.

Now it's come full circle.

Lovecraft Country is executive produced by Misha Green (Underground), who also serves as showrunner.

Other executive producers include J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange (who also directed Episode 1), Daniel Sackheim (who also directed Episodes 2 and 3) and David Knoller (executive producer on Episode 1).

The series is produced by afemme, Inc., Bad Robot Productions and Monkeypaw Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Lovecraft Country will cap a fascinating summer on HBO, following such programming as I Know This Much is True, The Third Day, and the much-anticipated Perry Mason reboot.

