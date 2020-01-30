Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek: Amelia Has a Baby Bombshell for Link!

There will be many reasons to tune into Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 11, airing tonight at 9/8c on ABC.

The second episode of 2020 may well be the most dramatic of the season, according to a new sneak peek released by ABC.

We'll start with the pregnancy update for Link because the entire storyline has been a polarizing one for longtime fans of the series.

A certain scene on Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 10 foreshadowed more baby drama, when Amelia geared up to tell Link something about the baby.

However, her demeanor changed the moment she heard that Owen and Teddy were engaged.

Instead, she told Link they were having a son. Link immediately started wondering about names, but Amelia did not look too thrilled.

"There's a chance you aren't the father," Amelia tells a blindsided Link in a new sneak peak for tonight's episode.

"It took me a few days to work up the nerve to tell you," she adds with tears in her eyes.

After an awkward silence, Link responds with the following:

"We're talking about Owen, right?"

The clip concludes before we get any resolution, but at least there is some progress on this storyline.

Despite Link and Amelia making for a great pairing, this drama has been hanging over them for a while.

It is still possible Link will be the father, but we'll just have to remain tuned in to this veteran drama series.

As for what else is about to go down, have a look below...

"Close Richard finds out Maggie quit Grey Sloan and is concerned about how she’s handling the death of her patient who was her estranged cousin," reads the synopsis.

"Bailey returns to work after taking some personal time off, although Koracick doesn’t make her first day as easy as she’d like."

"Meanwhile, Meredith thinks she might miss DeLuca, and Amelia has an update for Link on her pregnancy."

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know there was no shortage of drama on Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 10.

What do you think of all the action so far? Do you want the truth to come out right about now so that Amelia and Link can find a way to move forward?

Hit the comments below.

Have a look at the sneak peek if you want to see all the action play out.

