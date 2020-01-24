Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 16 Episode 10

Did Helm, Parker, Simms, and Schmitt survive?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 10, all four residents were in differing forms of danger, and the hospital worked overtime to save them.

Meanwhile, Bailey had to make a decision about her future at Grey Sloan Memorial after she learned more details about the loss of her child.

Elsewhere, Teddy worried that Owen was only with her because he was the father of her child.

Maggie was shocked by a letter from her uncle, but what did it say?

