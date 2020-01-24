Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 16 Episode 10



Did Helm, Parker, Simms, and Schmitt survive?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 10, all four residents were in differing forms of danger, and the hospital worked overtime to save them. 

McWidow - Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Bailey had to make a decision about her future at Grey Sloan Memorial after she learned more details about the loss of her child. 

Elsewhere, Teddy worried that Owen was only with her because he was the father of her child. 

Maggie was shocked by a letter from her uncle, but what did it say?

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 10 Quotes

Link: Jo stole a baby.
Jo: I did not steal a baby.
Mer: That's what I said when I stole a baby.
Link: Why are people stealing babies?

Right now, your friends need you, and they need me too. Whatever we're feeling we put it aside. We put it aside, and we help.

Bailey

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 10

