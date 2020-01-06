Netflix Beefs Up Unscripted Slate With Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Docuseries and Cheer Squad

Netflix is expanding its unscripted offerings in 2020 with the launch of The Goop Lab and Cheer.

The Goop Lab takes viewers inside the life of Gwyneth Paltrow as well as her wellness compay, Goop when it hits the air Friday, January 24.

Paltrow will be front and center, but the series will also follow chief content officer of Goop, Elise Loehnen, as well as editors of the company.

Based on the official trailer, the topics on offer are female sexuality, energy healing, among others.

“What we try to do at Goop is explore ideas that may seem ‘out there’ or too scary,” Loehnen explains in the trailer, before opening up about having an exorcism while trying out energy healing.

Goop exploded on to the scene in 2008, as an email newsletter filled with information on health and wellness, but thanks to Paltrow's unique take on things, it blossomed into so much more.

After becoming a website, it branched into its own Goop-branded products, which will likely be promoted on the series when it debuts.

Have a look at the trailer below, and then scroll down for the next big unscripted series on its way to the streamer.

The next new unscripted series comes from the people who brought us Last Chance U, and focuses on the competitive world of cheerleading.

Cheer follows the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College in Corsicana, TX.

Led by Monica Aldama, the small junior college has won 14 National Championships since 2000.

The stakes on the mat are high, but for these athletes, the only thing more brutal than their workouts and more exceptional than their performances are the stories of adversity and triumph behind the team members themselves.

Over the course of six episodes, viewers will join the Navarro College cheerleaders as they face injuries, sacrifice, personal setbacks and triumphs, all leading up to one nail-biting and adrenaline pumping final competition at the National Championship.

Cheer is produced by One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar. For One Potato: executive producer is Greg Whiteley, supervising producer is Adam Leibowitz, and producers are Arielle Kilker and Chelsea Yarnell.

For Boardwalk Pictures, executive producers are Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard. For Caviar, executive producers are Jasper Thomlinson and Bert Hamelinck.

This one debuts Wednesday, January 8 and the official trailer is filled with drama as these teenagers push themselves to extremes to dominate the world of cheerleading.

Watch the trailer below.

