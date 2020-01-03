Outlander Season 5 Trailer: The Frasers Take a Stand for Love, Hope, and History

If it seems like forever since we've visited with Jamie and Claire Fraser, you can literally count the days until their return now.

Getting into the spirit of the ocassion is a lot easier with the release of key art and the official trailer for Outlander Season 5.

It's pretty dramatic stuff!

Here are the official details about what lies ahead for the time-traveling family and some worthy commentary on the goings-on!

Season Five of Outlander finds the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge.

Jamie must find a way to defend all that he has created in America, and to protect those who look to him for leadership and protection – while hiding his personal relationship with Murtagh Fitzgibbons, the man whom Governor William Tryon has ordered him to hunt down and kill.

It's hard to define how worried we are about Duncan, a character long dead in the book series. With his rebel activities, if nothing else, the trailer seems to indicate his relationship with Jocasta is going to end in tears.

With her family together at last, Claire Fraser must use her modern medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart once again.

However, while focusing on protecting others, she risks losing sight of what it means to protect herself.

And let's not be surprised that it seems for all the love Claire has for her family, she's still a bit unhappy throughout the trailer. Or at least concerned, as she should be. She faces losing her husband and her daughter -- AGAIN!

Meanwhile, Brianna Fraser and Roger MacKenzie have been reunited, but the spectre of Stephen Bonnet still haunts them.

Roger strives to find his place – as well as Jamie’s respect – in this new and dangerous time.

Will Roger have softened any to the idea of being back in time? With so much at stake and a child on the way, it would be a hard call to make.

The Frasers must come together, navigating the many perils that they foresee – and those they can’t.

Brianna appears to be playing historian well when she reminds her father that to end the violence could mean America never achieving the independence it so richly deserves and changing her history forever.

"People consider this to be the spark to the American Revolution," Brianna says. "If we stop this now, America will never become America."

What a burden to carry on your shoulders!

Claire is struggling greatly wondering aloud what kind of world it is they're living in. When Jamie says it's the only world, she reminds him it most certainly is not.

Outlander Season 5 is shaping up to be a romantic and action-packed historical extravaganza, and we're counting down the days until Sunday, February 16 to get the show on the road!

Watch Outlander online for your pre-season refresher course, and let's check out the trailer now:

Outlander stars Sam Heughen and Caitriona Balfe as Jamie and Claire Fraser, and Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin star as their son, Brianna, and her husband, Roger.

Other stars include Duncan LaCroix, Maria Kennedy Doyle, and David Berry.

The Outlander television series, executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg, is inspired by Gabaldon’s Outlander series that has sold an estimated 30 million copies worldwide, with all the books having graced the New York Times best-sellers list.

Outlander returns to Starz on Sunday, February 16 at 8/7c for your post-Valentine's Day fun.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.