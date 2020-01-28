Project Blue Book Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The Roswell Incident Part 2

Was that the juiciest or WHAT!?

Just as it was looking to be a disappointing end to the Roswell story, we were hit with a whopper,

We all wanted the aliens to be real on Project Blue Book Season 2 Episode 2, but what happened after the mystery was "solved" was even more mind blowing than if the alien autopsy hadn't been faked.

Valentine and Harding weren't making up stuff to cover up the existence of aliens when they dropped that whopper about Josef Mengele.

The theory that the "aliens" were Josef Mengele experiments and that they were sent by Stalin to create a UFO panic in the U.S. is a true theory.

This wild explanation of the Roswell incident comes from Annie Jacobsen's 2011 book, Area 51.

Mortician: I don't trust the Air Force.

Hynek: Neither do we. We don't work for them. We work for you, the people.and that's why we're here -- to find out what really happened here at Roswell six years ago. Permalink: Neither do we. We don't work for them. We work for you, the people.and that's why we're here...

In it, she cites one anonymous source who divulged all the sordid details about his experiments, including that Mengele had "biologically and/or surgically reengineered children" to make them look like the "little gray men" of alien lore.

It's crazy, right?

But what if it's true? It's something we'll never know, not in this lifetime, at least.

Kudos have to be given to Sean Jablonski and David O'Leary for weaving such a compelling and intricate storyline.

This was, by far, the very best hour to date -- and we're only two episodes into Project Blue Book Season 2!

The name of the game is to control the narrative. Harding Permalink: The name of the game is to control the narrative.

Now, I don't believe for one minute that Harding is innocent of anything and isn't trying to cover up something.

So, while the entire Mengele/Stalin theory is more than plausible, Harding isn't to be trusted.

It's a sad view of a proud member of the Air Force who might only be doing what he has claimed from the very beginning -- protecting the American people.

If you think about that particular era, Harding could be in the right with his actions.

It was a different time, and people were afraid of nuclear war and suspicious of everything because of McCarthy's Red Scare. Revealing something like the Mengele/Stalin theory would have been disastrous.

The very people who feared nuclear war would more than likely have demanded it if they learned anything Soviet entered our air space.

And the rage would be further fueled by the fact that innocent children were used in the nefarious plot.

Maybe we have Harding all wrong? What if he's trying to save not only the U.S.A., but also the world, as well?

He could very well be the unheralded hero the country has never known!

Nah. Still don't trust him.

Quinn: Harding gave us an order.

Hynek: He gave you an order. I'm a civilian. I don't have to listen to him. Permalink: He gave you an order. I'm a civilian. I don't have to listen to him.

General Harding is shady AF, and until it's proven otherwise, I'm sticking by that statement.

Harding is hiding something because he went to extraordinary efforts to shut up Booker, besides all the other shady things he's done throughout the series.

Paying off Booker was one thing, but if Harding could have, he would have killed him.

Then again, maybe he is just doing what he's told.

It always seemed like Harding was the man in charge, but Gen. Valentine seems like he might have a more authoritative role.

He was doing a lot of dictating and threatening, and Harding was feeling the pressure, which might the reason why he got physical with Booker.

So, which is it with Harding? Is he really a bad guy, or is he a misunderstood good guy?

We know how Hynek feels.

Hynek would love more than anything to take down Harding. He looks every which way to find something, anything, to prove that Harding is a liar.

And yet, every time he gets close, the truth reveals itself.

I bet he was as disappointed about the alien autopsy as we were because that would have been the proof beyond proof that Harding was a lying bastard.

Hynek: What was going on in there?

Mortician: From what I could see? It looked like an alien autopsy. Permalink: From what I could see? It looked like an alien autopsy.

That's probably the reason why Hynek gave credit for solving the mystery to Quinn instead of taking it himself.

He doesn't want to give Harding the impression anything he's doing is for Harding's benefit.

And Hynek wants to keep the general on his toes.

Hynek already knows that Quinn is a loyal soldier, so he has to keep some things close to his chest. Like the alien autopsy film, for example.

But what's funny is that even though Quinn's loyalty to Harding is maddening, his gut might be more revealing of the truth than anything Hynek hopes to find.

It's not even that Hynek is quick to jump to conclusions about any of the mysteries he's investigating, but his leeriness towards Harding takes away some of his objectivity.

That isn't to say Hynek is wrong, but perhaps he needs to drop his negative feelings about Harding since none of them have been proven -- yet!

There's still lots of time and cases to investigate, so maybe Hynek's theories about Harding will come true!

And what's with Quinn and Susie? It appears Quinn has a very naughty bedroom demeanor, and Susie is right up his alley.

It's disappointing (that it's Susie) but intriguing at the same time (who here wouldn't have liked to have whipped off that belt of Quinn's the way Susie did?)!

Did anyone notice the dichotomoy between Hynek and Quinn's bedroom behavior? Interesting, no?

Over to you!

What did you think of the Stalin/Mengele reveal? Do you believe it's a viable theory?

Is Harding just a misunderstood good guy? Or is he as devious as he appears?

Hit the comments and share your thoughts!

