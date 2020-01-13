The 100: An Exclusive Interview and Look at The Fourth Unity Days Convention

A show like The 100 is built on a passionate fanbase, so it only makes sense that the convention built around that echoes the same statement.

It was passion that pushed fans to ask for more Unity Days, and it was that reaction that pushed a fourth year of the convention coming up January 24-26, 2020.

And as any previous Unity Days attendee knows, no year is ever exactly the same. Each time the convention recreates what worked best the year before, and yet also manages to surprise the fans with unexpected ideas.

This time around that turned into Unity Days hosting their largest guest count yet, rounding out at 17 actors from the show, and that is just the backdrop for what is yet to come.

The convention has also managed to gain a lot of new faces, not just to Unity Days but to most The 100 fans as well. Actors like Chuku Modu, Sara Thompson, JR Bourne, and Shelby Flannery are all from The 100 Season 6 and a wonderful addition to the roster.

For all of these new actors, this is also their very first The 100 convention, so there are so many firsts bound to happen in Vancouver. That is only the beginning though, with previous guests Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles, Lola Flanery, Luisa D'Oliveira, Sachin Sahel, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, Jessica Harmon, Chelsey Reist, Tati Gabrielle, and Jarod Joseph all scheduled to attend as well!

One thing is clear: this weekend will be nothing if not exciting.

Obviously, autographs and photo ops will be a unique experience for every fan at Unity Days, but there are also a handful of new panels planned as well. The convention has brought back some of its more familiar pair-ups for the panels, as well as some new Season 6 inspired groupings.

There is also the very familiar The 100 Reviewers' Panel to look forward to, all set up as usual for the fans who love to read reviews of each episode and discuss their thoughts.

And in a charitable turn of events, there will be a CommUNITY panel on Friday night right after badge pick up. This will be a panel focusing on guests representing the Koh Tao Primary School, and Cancer Gets Lost.

Unity Days is very familiar with providing different organizations with the room to raise money for valuable charities. In fact, this year JR Bourne will be hosting a charity auction for the Grace Rose Foundation, and it feels like there are still plenty of surprises to be unveiled.

In preparation for the upcoming convention that TV Fanatic will be attending, we spoke with Miah Bannerman about how Unity Days came back because of fan demand.

The Co-Founder and Executive Director of the convention also shares her insight on what newcomers can expect as they travel to Vancouver for their first experience with the convention.

The demand for Unity Days 4 was so strong this year, how did that dedication and love from the fans contribute to bringing the convention back next year?

After UD3, Leana and I were firm that it was the last Unity Days convention. Hearing the attendee’s demand for a 4th one was both heartwarming and sad because we knew it might not be possible. In the back of our minds, we’ve always played with the idea of having one final Unity Days once The 100 announced their final season. Once it was announced that season 7 would be the final season, Leana and I met and decided to do UD4.

We love and appreciate the fans and the actors as they have supported us right from the beginning.

Unity Days is created for The 100 fans, so what experience do you wish for the fans to take away from the convention weekend?

Since season 7 is the final season of The 100, I really want the fans to thoroughly enjoy and celebrate the show both with each other and with the actors that have touched their lives.

One thing I love about Unity Days is how it brought so many fans together, they met new people and created friendships that hopefully will last a lifetime. So I say let’s continue the tradition and really make this Unity Days count as a wonderful experience.

What do you think makes Unity Days unique compared to other events?

I think it’s unique because (1) it was created by fans who love the show so we understand our audience. (2) As an addition to our event, we want it to make an impact that really stands for its name, which is UNITY.

The goal has always been to create an environment for the fans of The 100 where we can come together and celebrate the show, the actors and each other.

The mission of Unity Days is in the name. So how do you go about creating and solidifying unity within the convention?

In a world where there is so much division between people (even within the fandom), we saw a real need to bring people together and unite them with a common love. When we first started, we sat down and thought of what values do we want Unity Events Canada to stand for, and we came up with four values that are integral in our planning for Unity Days including choosing staff, volunteers, etc.

We value inclusion, professionalism, integrity, and safety. So in all our planning, we look through this lens and ensure that our values are lived out in every part of Unity Days.

What would you like first-time attendees to know beforehand?

I would encourage all of our first-time attendees not to be afraid of meeting new people and create wonderful memories. We’re all here to celebrate the show we love, especially now that it's the last season.

As a Unity Days attendee, you are surrounded by people who understand your love and passion for the show, the characters, and their amazing journey so you can nerd out all you want.

How do you think being a fan of the show helps you with creating Unity Days each year?

The love is in the details. Being a fan of the show has helped us to make little tweaks to our con that only true fans would appreciate. I think it helps me to recognize how we can make this event more memorable for both the fans and the cast.

What has been your favorite memory from past Unity Days conventions?

I have two favorite memories from the past Unity Days. First, sharing this experience with my family (Shayne and my two kids, Xander and Zavier) and my mom (Emeline Molina) and my two sisters (Joy Dinner and Abigail Gamil) who all worked at the event with me. Family is big for me, and I love that I get to share this with them.

Second, hearing how much the attendees loved Unity Days! I love hearing their experience and the positive impact that Unity Days has brought them.

Can you tease anything about the upcoming Unity Days announcements?

We recently announced the CommUNITY Panel which I am very excited about. I think it’s really great to hear from organizations that have been impacted because of the generous hearts of The 100 fans and actors who work closely with these organizations.

As well, we have 17 actors this year. Therefore, this will be our biggest Unity Days ever! I think every year it just keeps getting bigger and bigger so I’m really excited about it!

---------------------------------------------------------------

For fans still looking to buy tickets and/or learn more about what they can expect from their upcoming trip to Unity Days can find all the details here.

And if you have any questions, Unity Days has a Twitter page that is always there to answer anything fans might be curious about.

Stick around TV Fanatic for more upcoming interviews, features, slideshows, episode previews, and reviews, and watch The 100 online if you need to catch up on the adventure.

Yana Grebenyuk is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.