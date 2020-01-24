The Undoing: Nicole Kidman's Life Unravels in Explosive Trailer

Nicole Kidman is jumping from Big Little Lies to The Undoing.

HBO dropped the official trailer for the forthcoming six-episode series, and it's filled with drama.

The Undoing reunites Kidman with Big Little Lies writer and Executive Producer David E. Kelley.

The limited series follows Grace and Jonathan Fraser (Kidman and Hugh Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations.

Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.

The series also stars Edgar Ramirez (Emmy® nominee for American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace and Carlos) as Detective Joe Mendoza; Ismael Cruz Cordova (Berlin Station) as Fernando Alves; Matilda De Angelis as Elena Alves; Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) as Sylvia Steinetz; Noma Dumezweni (Black Earth Rising) as Haley Fitzgerald; Noah Jupe (Honey Boy and A Quiet Place 2) as Henry Fraser, Jonathan and Grace’s precocious and artistic 12-year-old son; Sofie Gråbøl (HBO’s Gentleman Jack, Fortitude) as Catherine Stamper; and Donald Sutherland (Emmy® winner for Citizen X) as Franklin Reinhardt, Grace’s father, a retired financier and loving grandfather who is tasked with protecting his family when turbulent revelations come to light.

The Undoing comes from Emmy®, Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning director Susanne Bier and the Emmy®-winning creator of Big Little Lies, David E. Kelley.

Directed by Susanne Bier and created and written for television by David E. Kelley, who also serves as showrunner; the series is also executive produced by Susanne Bier, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea through Made Up Stories, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas.

Kidman was a firm favorite on the awards circuit for her role on Big Little Lies, and it looks like history could repeat with this series.

The few scenes in the trailer are filled with tension, and Kidman, once again, offers a masterclass in acting.

Have a look below.

The Undoing launches in May on HBO, HBO GO, and HBO Now.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.