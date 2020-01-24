TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Rise in New Timeslots; Deputy Eyes Lows

ABC brought back Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, and A Million Little Things Thursday night.

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 1 garnered 7 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating in the demo.

This was higher than last season's premiere (5.2 million/1.2 rating) and average (5.3 million/1.0 rating).

The series aired in an earlier timeslot and served as the first half of a crossover with Grey's Anatomy.

Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Episode 10 had 6.6 million viewers and a 1.4 rating -- a tick higher than its season average.

For now, swapping the two shows appears to be a success, but the true test will be in the next few weeks.

However, the second half didn't feel like much of a crossover, did it?

Will you watch both shows or just one of them?

A Million Little Things was steady with its own season average, pulling in 4.2 million viewers and a 0.8 rating -- improving greatly on How to Get Away with Murder in the slot.

Are you still digging this TV series?

Over on FOX, Last Man Standing was steady with 4.4 million viewers and a 0.8 rating, while the series premiere of Outmatched had 3.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The demo retention from its lead-in is solid.

Deputy Season 1 Episode 4 continued to dip in the ratings, with just 3.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating. The series will NOT be renewed at these levels.

What are your thoughts on this series? Do you still watch?

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 10 was down a tick to 1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating, while Legacies Season 2 Episode 10 was steady with 0.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Over on NBC, Superstore (2.7 million/0.7 ratng), The Good Place (2.1 million/0.6 rating), Will & Grace (2.3 million/0.5 rating), and Perfect Harmony (1.4 million/0.3 rating) were all on par with recent results.

