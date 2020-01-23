Legacies Season 2 Episode 10 Review: This Is Why We Don't Entrust Plans to Muppet Babies

We're inching closer to Chris Wood's return as Kai Parker, and for the most part, Legacies Season 2 Episode 10 felt like the perfect set-up for Lizzie and Josie's violent uncle to make his pop up.

One thing I've wondered since Legacies debuted is how the school manages students who pose threats to themselves and others.

I appreciate the way "This Is Why We Don't Entrust Plans to Muppets" because it gave us those answers, and then some.

Prison worlds have been present in The Vampire Diaries Universe since Bonnie and Damon were trapped there with Kai back on The Vampire Diaries Season 6, and they have been used sparingly on the franchise -- or so we thought.

Alaric and Emma sending the problem students away to a prison world was dark, but they had a duty of care to not only the other students at the school but the residents of Mystic Falls and beyond.

They had to have precautions in place if a student wanted to make the world burn, and Alyssa seems fully capable of doing that.

While Legacies has never been a show about realism, it was fascinating to learn that there were contingency plans aside from the thing beneath the school.

It makes the school's existence a lot more believable than it was on Legacies Season 1 Episode 1, but it's hard not to think about the perils of messing with prison worlds. It's also very timely considering Wood is slated to show up on Legacies Season 2 Episode 12.

Alaric would be toast if he was trapped in the prison world with just Kai, but Sebastian and the girls being stuck there with him could be the plot that allows Sebastian to save Lizzie and Josie, forcing Alaric to allow him out of the prison world when this storyline concludes.

Either that or Sebastian dies, and we have one pissed off Lizzie. Heartache follows the twins wherever they go, and when all the finer details about the merge becomes common knowledge, there's going to be a lot of family drama.

The aftermath should allow for Candice King to appear as Caroline Forbes, but given that we haven't heard anything about that, it probably means one or both of the twins will rush off to Europe to spend some time with their mother.

The flashbacks peppered throughout the installment hinted at a big Alyssa reveal, but the last thing I expected was her to be the one sending people to the prison world.

She's a cunning teenager with a backstory that includes setting fires, but now she wants revenge on Alaric for sending her way.

Josie's spell to bring everyone's memories of Hope back being the thing to bring Alyssa's memories back is terribly convenient, but it will be sure to bring a lot of conflict as her past continues to unravel.

Hope is the smartest teenager on TV, and her figuring out Alyssa used the ascendant to send the Saltzmans away was TV gold. The Saltzmans are the closest people to a family she has known since her parents died.

She may not have always gotten along with the twins, but Legacies Season 2 has continued to strengthen the bond between them, and it will continue to grow stronger if Hope proves to be instrumental in alerting the entire school about Alyssa's plan.

Lizzie: Dad, where are we?

Alaric: We're in a prison world.

Josie: I thought you said the worlds would be identical.

Alaric: It's not the one you made today. It's the one you made when you were kids.

Josie: Why are we here?

Alaric: I'm guessing Alyssa Chang wants to teach me a lesson.

Lizzie: For what?

Sebastian: The miseducation of young minds.

Lizzie: Sebastian?

The villain of the week was a big fat red herring, and that's a good thing because it was also the worst one. Airing everyone's insecurities for the school to hear created teen drama, but not much more.

Beyond the one-liners everyone was cracking like they were going out of fashion, he was a worthless villain, who should have been defeated with ease.

But his appearance in the school helped shed further light on the Necromancer's plan. He wants to use the dark magic in the mora miserium to cause problems for everyone in the school. In hindsight, it should have been easier to figure out because he's been rather predictable thus far.

Hope's insecurities about Landon were right on the money. It's natural for someone to worry when their loved one is defenseless, and we still don't fully know how his Pheonix abilities work. There could be a shelf-life on it or some caveat that will render him dead for good.

Hope refusing to train him has driven another wedge between them, but her reasons for it are perfectly valid.

Landon is starting to feel like he is constantly being protected, but he would be wise to understand that it's not a bad thing to have people risking their lives for him.

For someone who didn't have much of a family growing up, he has a lot of people looking out for him. That should be enough for him, but it appears he's headed for a downward spiral and Cupid showing up at the school will probably continue that.

Which brings me to the Wade of it all. Wade has been used as a punchline in the school since a clerical error allowed him to be enrolled.

Emma: Glad you decided to join us.

He was a serviceable enough character as the only human in the school, but him growing fairy wings and taking down the villain of the week is too farfetched -- even for Legacies.

Legacies is the lighter of the three series in the franchise, and usually, it manages to blend the light and dark storylines well, but something was off about the execution during this particular installment.

Maybe I'm just dying for some dangerous things actually to happen. The teenagers always get out of the most dangerous of situations, but something tells me that will change in the episodes to come.

What did you think Alyssa's betrayal? Will Lizzie be able to forgive Alaric for locking Sebastian in a prison world? Is the end approaching for Hope and Landon?

Hit the comments below.

