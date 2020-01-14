Walker, Texas Ranger and Superman & Lois Score Series Orders at The CW

The CW is making some early decisions about which new shows it wants on its schedule come 2020-21.

The young-skewing network has placed series orders for a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, as well as Superman & Lois, a new spinoff set in the Arrowverse.

Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) stars as Cordell Walker, “a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home."

"He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.”

Despite scoring a straight-to-series order, the series will still film one episode this spring in order to show off to advertisers at the network's splashy upfront presentation.

Padalecki is best known for his role as Sam Winchester on the soon-to-conclude Supernatural, which will wrap up its 15 season run later this season.

The actor also appeared on Gilmore Girls for five seasons.

Being a reboot of a popular series, Walker, Texas Ranger was always expected to go to series.

The network wanted to stay in business with Padalecki.

As for Superman & Lois, it is the latest entry into the Arrowverse, and will fill the void left by the conclusion of Arrow.

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch will reprise the roles they have already been playing in the Arrowverse.

The series follows the iconic characters as they deal with stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

No additional details have been revealed about the series, beyond the fact that it will film its first episode this spring.

Another Arrow spinoff, Green Arrow and the Canaries, is also in the works for next season. A backdoor pilot for the Katie Cassidy, Katherine McNamara, and Julianna Harkavy-led series is slated to air next week.

The network will likely make a decision based on the response to that. But we do know the spinoff is set in 2040.

The CW shocked the TV industry when it renewed 13 shows for next season last week. The network is known for early renewals, but this is super early.

The list of shows confirmed to return for the 2020-21 TV season includes The Flash (Season 7), Riverdale (Season 5), Supergirl (Season 6), Black Lightning (Season 4), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 6), All American (Season 3), Charmed (Season 3), Legacies (Season 3), In the Dark (Season 3) Batwoman (Season 2), Nancy Drew (Season 2), Dynasty (Season 4), and Roswell, New Mexico (Season 3).

Katy Keene, starring Lucy Hale, also got a script order, which will keep the writers working in case the network orders a second season. The CW tends to keep scripted shows around, so in all likelihood, that series will get a formal renewal down the line.

What are your thoughts on these series orders?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.