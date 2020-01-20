Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 1 Episode 1

Did the 9-1-1 franchise manage to live up to the hype in a new setting?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 Episode 1, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. 

A Bad Move by T.K. - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 Episode 1

In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. 

After a similar attack happens in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. make their way there to start a new life. 

Once there, however, it became apparent that they were chasing a different life than before. 

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Owen: Well, I'm flattered, but if you're gonna put diversity first, shouldn't you hire somebody who's, you know, diverse?
Radford: We need somebody like you. We need somebody who truly understands how much rebuilding this house is gonna heal the community.

Doctor: You were at Ground Zero when the buildings came down, yes?
Owen: [nods] Yeah.
Doctor: Then I don't have to tell you by the 20th anniversary of 9/11, more survivors who were there that day and during the cleanup will get sick or die than people killed on 9/11 itself.
Owen: This is going to kill me, isn't it?

