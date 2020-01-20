Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 1 Episode 1

Did the 9-1-1 franchise manage to live up to the hype in a new setting?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 Episode 1, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11.

In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station.

After a similar attack happens in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. make their way there to start a new life.

Once there, however, it became apparent that they were chasing a different life than before.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.