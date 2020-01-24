Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 2 Episode 10

Did Sophie get revenge on her mother?

A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 10 picked up three months after Delilah and Eddie lifted the lid on the affair an the group was more divided than ever.

Meanwhile, Maggie, Gary, and the gang assembled for the first night of Danny's play.

How did it go?

Elsewhere, Rome and Regina took steps towards adopting a baby.

What stood in their way?

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.