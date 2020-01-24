Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 2 Episode 10

Did Sophie get revenge on her mother?

A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 10 picked up three months after Delilah and Eddie lifted the lid on the affair an the group was more divided than ever. 

Keeping Healthy - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Maggie, Gary, and the gang assembled for the first night of Danny's play. 

How did it go?

Elsewhere, Rome and Regina took steps towards adopting a baby. 

What stood in their way?

A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 10 Quotes

Danny: You've been acting so weird lately. Everyone thinks it, not just me.
Gary: What is that supposed to mean?
Danny: It means why are you kissing my social studies teacher?
Gary: Because your Spanish teacher is married. 

Delilah: Sophie, wait. Sophie, I want to talk to you. 
Sophie: You killed dad!

A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 10

A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 10 Photos

Keeping Healthy - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 10
Rome's Therapist - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 10
Future Parents - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 10
Beaming with Pride - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 10
Saville Family Fun - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 10
The Saville Men Bonding - tall - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 10
