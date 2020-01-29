A Million Little Things Round Table: Who the HECK is Eric?!

All is not well at the Dixon home.

OnA Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 10, Sophie rebelled against her mother after learning the truth.

Elsewhere, Danny had his first kiss, Gary returned to his hound dog ways, and Eric does not have Chad's heart.

Join AMLT Fanatics, Meaghan Frey, Christine Orlando, and Jack Ori as they discuss the hour.

What are your thoughts on Sophie's rebellion against Delilah and Eddie? Should she "get over it"?

Meaghan: Sophie's reaction to the news about Delilah and Eddie is completely understandable, and she absolutely does not need to get over it.

She has already had to deal with the tragic loss of her father. Losing her trust in the one parent that she has left is a huge deal. Not only that, but Eddie has been the closest thing she has had to a father since John's death.

She was just hurt by two of the most important people in her life, and that is going to take time to move past. I am just happy that she was able to put her feelings towards Delilah aside and be there for Danny.

If she had blown off his play because of what happened, I might be less forgiving of her behavior, but she rose above it all, and that is what counts.

Christine: I think Sophie is handling things fairly well, considering. Her father committed suicide, and then she finds out her mother was cheating on him with her father’s best friend, whom she’s always loved and trusted. And her baby sister is only her half-sister!

That’s a lot for an adult to handle, never mind a teenager.

Sophie has the right to feel the way she does, and everyone is going to have to give her time to work through it, but their relationships may never be the same.

Delilah: Sophie, wait. Sophie, I want to talk to you.

Sophie: You killed dad! Permalink: You killed dad!

Jack: I don't think she needs to get over it. She has the right to her feelings. BUT that doesn't mean she has the right to behave however she wants, and she's hurting her relationship with Danny, who has nothing to do with any of this.

I'm glad she went to the play, but she almost didn't, and she blew off him telling her his exciting news because she didn't want to see Delilah.

She seems to have a good rapport with Gina, so hopefully staying with Gina and Rome and not being in her mom's house will help her to process some of this better.

Also, since Rome has benefited so much from therapy, maybe at some point, he can convince her to try counseling. Honestly, the entire Dixon family needs it, but since Sophie is so angry, it would be helpful for her regardless.

Did you understand the reservations about sharing Rome's mental illness on the adoption paperwork? Did they make the right choice disclosing it?

Meaghan: Absolutely. Unfortunately, there is still a major stigma in the world today surrounding mental illness.

A person looking at the adoption paperwork is not going to be meeting Rome and hearing his story, they are just going to see that he suffers from depression and that could worry them.

Is it fair? No. Is it right? No. But it is a reality.

Rome: Let me ask you something. Do you think that my depression makes me less qualified to be a father?

Gina: No, of course not.

Rome: I want this baby more than anything, Gina, but I can't have my first act as a dad be a lie. Permalink: I want this baby more than anything, Gina, but I can't have my first act as a dad be a lie.

I respect Regina so much for being able to put her fear aside and disclose it on the paperwork. I also loved her for her speech that she gave Rome building him up, but also being honest about her fears regarding his depression.

A good relationship starts with open and honest communication, and that is why these two work so well.

Christine: Adopting a child can be a difficult process, and the adopter is judged on many things, some fair and some perhaps not so much.

I completely understood why Regina left Rome’s depressions off the paperwork, but what bothers me is that she did it without talking to Rome about it.

The medical history paperwork certainly wouldn’t have been a surprise or something given to them last minute.

Regina had plenty of time to discuss this with Rome, but she chose not to. The upside is that she eventually made it right, both by opening up to Rome about her fears and by being honest on their application.

Jack: I understood Gina's reservations, but I was glad that she and Rome eventually decided to disclose it. The only way to fight stigma is to be open about struggles.

Plus, if they hadn't disclosed it, and the social worker found out some other way, like a reference mentioning it, that would be worse.

Do you think we will see Eddie's sister Lindsay soon? What are your thoughts on his background and conversation with Theo?

Meaghan: Yes, I think it would be strange to bring her up in such a major way and then note introduce us to her.

I think Eddie is, unfortunately, going to be wrong about her though, and I don't think she will be in a good place when she makes her appearance.

I was so proud of Eddie for being honest with Theo about his own struggles with addiction. After keeping so many secrets during A Million Little Things Season 1 and the first half of A Million Little Things Season 2, it is nice to see him become an open book with the ones he loves.

Christine: Yes, you don’t hear this much about a character not to have them show up on screen eventually. I can only imagine that it won't go as smoothly as Eddie hopes.

As for Eddie’s conversation with Theo, it was the best it could be. Eddie was honest yet age-appropriate in what he shared with Theo. I loved their discussion as it was one of the best scenes of its kind on TV.

Eddie: Most people can drink, and it's fine. But I can't, so I gave it up. It was hard, but not drinking made me a better husband, and it made me a better father. It makes me a better person.

Theo: I'm really proud of you, dad. Permalink: I'm really proud of you, dad.

Jack: We absolutely will see Lindsay soon.

I'm not convinced that Lindsay is actively drinking. Katherine's attitude seemed to be that she USED to drink with Eddie, so therefore still does. Do they really know if she's drinking or not since they've been out of touch with her for many years?

Like everyone else, I loved how honest Eddie was, and one of my favorite moments was how he answered it when Theo asked him if he might drink again.

It would be so easy to say that it's a thing of the past, but addiction doesn't work that way, and Eddie was both honest and positive in his answer.

Gary is behaving recklessly and has everyone concerned. Where do you think his arc is headed?

Meaghan: This storyline is not headed anywhere good. Being held at gunpoint would be a wake-up call for most people, but I think for him, it is going to have the opposite effect.

I think that it is going to cause him to start seeking out more thrilling and dangerous things until something finally goes wrong.

Danny: You've been acting so weird lately. Everyone thinks it, not just me.

Gary: What is that supposed to mean?

Danny: It means why are you kissing my social studies teacher?

Gary: Because your Spanish teacher is married. Permalink: Because your Spanish teacher is married.

Christine: I’m not sure where it's headed, but his behavior isn’t surprising. Gary has regressed to his pre-Maggie behavior because he’s hurting. I find it ironic that Gary and Maggie each see the breakup as the other person’s doing.

I’d like to think the gun in his face will shake Gary out of it, but probably not. I fear that it will take some sort of incident involving Danny to get him to see the light about the dangers of his behavior.

Jack: I don't know where this is going, but I don't like it.

I hope Gary doesn't decide that he should get a gun too, just in case his next altercation involves one.

I think he may begin to realize he has a problem but not ready to do anything about it until something worse happens.

Eric is not the recipient of Chad's heart! What are your reactions and theories?

Meaghan: I was fuming at that reveal. Eric has come in here and blown up Maggie's life. He caused a rift in the already unsteady relationship with Maggie and her Mom. He is what lead to the break up between Maggie and Gary.

Now, to find out that he isn't even who he says he is? This man has got to go!

It clearly was a misunderstanding that just went too far, but that doesn't excuse anything.

Maggie: What do you do when you're with someone?

Eric: I, uh, I haven't been with someone since Chloe. Permalink: I, uh, I haven't been with someone since Chloe.

Christine: Wow! What a con artist. I just can’t figure out what his end game is. What is he getting out of this?

He almost destroyed Maggie’s parents' marriage. He helped break up Maggie and Gary, and yet he can’t possibly sleep with Maggie because she’ll eventually see he doesn’t have a scar.

I’m at a complete loss as to what Eric wants, or why he’s playing this game.

Jack: That was a total WTF moment for me. It threw everything into doubt. Who is this guy? Is his name even Eric?

Why is he messing with Maggie and her family? I have no clue, but I'm not happy about it.

Also, when Eric didn't know who wrote Breaking Up Is Hard To Do, and Maggie joked that as a music teacher he should know that, I wondered if he even is one.

Do you have any other thoughts or things worth discussing not covered in the questions?

Meaghan: I am so happy for Danny that he got to experience his first kiss with the person he wanted it to be! That was an important moment for him, and I think he would have felt cheated if it had ended up being during the play.

Christine: I loved that Theo came back to Eddie after he had time to process their talk and express his fear over whether his father would drink again. That was realistic.

Kids need time to think things through and then frequently have more questions. Eddie did a wonderful job of handling Theo’s fears.

Jack: Both of the above. The Theo/Eddie scene was my favorite in this episode. And I LOVED Danny and Elliot's kiss.

I also liked the scene where Danny's friends were talking about how awesome it was that Danny and Elliot would get to kiss girls during the play.

It was a small moment that showed perfectly how difficult it could be to be a gay teenager

What was your favorite scene, quote, character, and/or moment from the hour?

Meaghan: Danny getting his kiss. He is one of the best parts of the show, and I love seeing him in a good place!

Christine: Definitely Danny and Elliott’s kiss! That was so sweet. I also loved how Danny was able to explain to Gary how he wanted his first kiss to be special. The kid is more together than most of the adults in his life.

Jack: All things Danny were great this week, from his anger at Gary for trying to kiss the teacher to his trying to tell Gary that Gary is still in love with Maggie.

Over to you, AMLT Fanatics.

Do you agree with our round table? Do you disagree? Give the questions a go in the comments below.

A Million Little Things airs Thursdays on ABC.

