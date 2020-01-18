Watch Charmed Online: Season 2 Episode 9

Did Maggie and Mel keep Safespace safe?

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 9, they both made a startling discovery that turned their world upside down. 

Maggie and Harry Talk at the Table - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 8

What did they learn?

Meanwhile, a blast from the past popped up in Seattle, forcing the sisters to make a decision. 

Mel and Macy at the Table - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 8

Elsewhere, Macy's chance encounter with a Safespace investor put her in danger. 

Who arrived to defend her in the nick of time?

Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 9

Use the video above to watch Charmed (2018) online right here via TV Fanatic. 

The CW Renews 10 Dramas: Which Shows Missed the Cut?
Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 9 Quotes

Harry: You're going to drinks?
Macy: Dinner, actually.

I do remember. Looking at the stars with you. It's one of my favorite memories. It hurt so bad when you left.

Maggie

Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 9

