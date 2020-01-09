Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 8 Episode 10

Did Firehouse 51 manage to stay afloat?

On Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 10, everyone learned the boundaries had been redrawn to overlap with a local Firehouse. 

Naturally, this led to tension as they showed up at the same jobs, and bickered over who got to work.

Severide - Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Casey learned a surprising fact about some missing equipment. 

Who was behind the theft?

Casey search - Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 10

Elsewhere, Brett and Foster found themselves at odds, once again. 

Did these former friends manage to put the past behind them?

Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 10 Quotes

Cruz: What was that? The second the chief mentioned 20 you were about the jump out of your skin.
Gallo: What do you mean? I was just reacting like everyone else.
Cruz: No, that was different. Dramatic.
Gallo: OK, so the medic over there is just the absolute worst. We went through EMT training together at the Academy. Bad attitude. Super competitive. Always looking for an opportunity to fight. I tried to get along but by the end, I would have locked myself in the Academy smokebox just to create distance between us.
Mouch: Wow.
Gallo: Anyway, you didn’t hear that from me.

Arsonist: Why? Why’d you come back?
Severide: I’m a firefighter.

