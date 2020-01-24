Watch Deputy Online: Season 1 Episode 4

at .

Did Bill do the right thing?

On Deputy Season 1 Episode 4, Bill enforced a raid on a human trafficking ring and found a former friend and informant who was in trouble. 

Deal with the Devil - Deputy Season 1 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Charlie returned from her leave, determined to get back into the field. 

However, she was forced to patrol with Joseph, the person she wanted to avoid. 

Elsewhere, Bill continued to disagree with the board on how best to run the department. 

Did he lose his job?

Watch Deputy Season 1 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Deputy online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Deputy Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Paula: Was she ever more than an informant?
Bill: Yes. Yeah, she was. Before you changed my life.

ICE Agent: They're undocumented. What don't you understand about that?
Cade: They're victims. And witnesses. We need to interview 'em. Sorry, but it looks like y'all are going home empty-handed.

Deputy Season 1 Episode 4

Deputy Season 1 Episode 4 Photos

Assessing the Situation - Deputy Season 1 Episode 4
The Sheriff Has Arrived - Deputy Season 1 Episode 4
Deal with the Devil - Deputy Season 1 Episode 4
Sheriff Bill Hollister Drives Up - Deputy Season 1 Episode 4
A Surprising Outcome - Deputy Season 1 Episode 4
Dance Lessons - Deputy Season 1 Episode 4
  1. Deputy
  2. Deputy Season 1
  3. Deputy Season 1 Episode 4
  4. Watch Deputy Online: Season 1 Episode 4