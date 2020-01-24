Watch Deputy Online: Season 1 Episode 4

Did Bill do the right thing?

On Deputy Season 1 Episode 4, Bill enforced a raid on a human trafficking ring and found a former friend and informant who was in trouble.

Meanwhile, Charlie returned from her leave, determined to get back into the field.

However, she was forced to patrol with Joseph, the person she wanted to avoid.

Elsewhere, Bill continued to disagree with the board on how best to run the department.

Did he lose his job?

Use the video above to watch Deputy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.