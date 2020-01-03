Watch Doctor Who Online: Season 12 Episode 1

Did the Doctor and her friends manage to save all the Intelligence agents?

On Doctor Who Season 12 Episode 1, MI6 was thrown for a loop when aliens arrived on Earth with the aim of causing mass panic.

With nothing in the way of concrete answers the Doctor had to make a decision that could change the scope of her life forever.

Meanwhile, a brand new overarching villain was introduced, leading to the Doctor worrying that something that has been following her will catch up to her.

What did she do?

