Watch Emergence Online: Season 1 Episode 13

Did Jo manage to choose the correct people to help?

On Emergence Season 1 Episode 13, it became clear that there were more people involved in the mission to save everyone. 

However, Helen's mysterious plan came to light, and many lives were on the line. 

As Jo and Brooks made their way to what could be their final destination, Piper learned more about her powers. 

Did the powers allow her to save everyone?

Emergence Season 1 Episode 13 Quotes

Jo: You were in my house, Benny We took care of you when you were hurt. How did I not know? I never even suspected that you were lying.
Benny: I wasn't. Not entirely.
Jo: How can you even say that to me?
Benny: Because I couldn't kill you, Jo. When I had the chance, I couldn't do it. I have the weapon in my pocket. I'm going to take it out. I could give this to you, but I would be condemning you to death, but I'd rather not do that.

Jo: Rumor is they were trying to weaponize anthrax. Still sounds safer than out here, though.
Alex: Does it? Does it sound safer?
Jo: Get in.

On the Sidelines - Emergence Season 1 Episode 13
How'd We End Up Here? - Emergence Season 1 Episode 13
Answers - Emergence Season 1 Episode 13
I Know Everything - Emergence Season 1 Episode 13
The Solution? - Emergence Season 1 Episode 13
Here to Help - Emergence Season 1 Episode 13
