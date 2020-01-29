Watch Emergence Online: Season 1 Episode 13

Did Jo manage to choose the correct people to help?

On Emergence Season 1 Episode 13, it became clear that there were more people involved in the mission to save everyone.

However, Helen's mysterious plan came to light, and many lives were on the line.

As Jo and Brooks made their way to what could be their final destination, Piper learned more about her powers.

Did the powers allow her to save everyone?

