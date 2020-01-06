Watch God Friended Me Online: Season 2 Episode 11

Did the new clue about the God Account destroy everything Mike thought he knew about the person at the wheel of the operation?

On God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 11, Miles continued his plight to learn more about the mysterious lead. 

She's a Lawyer - God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Joy dropped the bombshell that all of the friend suggestions have all been clients of the same insurance company. 

Things took a wild turn when the latest suggestion was a Holocaust survivor looking for information on his sister's fate. 

What did everyone learn?

God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 11 Quotes

Ali: But it means so much to you. I mean, even you can't deny that you are a different person ever since the God Account came into your life. I mean, it's changed you, Miles, for the better.
Miles: Yes, it's changed me. But so did Cara.
Ali: Then, you need to tell her that. Make sure she's on board so you're not doing this for nothing.

Miles: If I told you what brought us here, you would think I was crazy.
Abe: Lucky for you, I like crazy.

