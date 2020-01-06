Watch God Friended Me Online: Season 2 Episode 11

Did the new clue about the God Account destroy everything Mike thought he knew about the person at the wheel of the operation?

On God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 11, Miles continued his plight to learn more about the mysterious lead.

Meanwhile, Joy dropped the bombshell that all of the friend suggestions have all been clients of the same insurance company.

Things took a wild turn when the latest suggestion was a Holocaust survivor looking for information on his sister's fate.

What did everyone learn?

