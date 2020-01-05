God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 11 Review: A New Hope

God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 11 Review: A New HopeLizzy Buczak at .
If we have a little faith, things will work out in the end.
That seems like a good motto for this series in general but especially because it rings true by the end of God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 11.
Most of God Friended Me Season 1 focused on Miles' desire to find out who was behind the God Account.
For much of God Friended Me Season 2, the 'who' didn't matter as much anymore because Miles was simply enjoying the journey that found him helping people who needed him.
But now that his relationship with Cara is threatened, Miles is once again motivated to determine who is running the account. And most importantly, he's ready to hand over the reins and give it all up for love.
Ali: But it means so much to you. I mean, even you can't deny that you are a different person ever since the God Account came into your life. I mean, it's changed you, Miles, for the better.
Miles: Yes, it's changed me. But so did Cara.
Ali: Then, you need to tell her that. Make sure she's on board so you're not doing this for nothing.
That is, if the "God Account" lets him. Miles cannot seriously believe that it would be as easy as "we find them, I get my answers, we walk away."
With Joy's return and her lead on the God Account's identity, Miles seems to be one step closer to achieving his goal, but this episode proved that even though he wants so badly to make it work with Cara, it's not going to be that easy.
Miles' work within the God Account is too important to walk away from.
People need him; he's good at what he does.
However, Joy's return may have also proven that the prophecy requiring Miles to do this all alone might not be completely true.
Since getting tasked with the God Account's missions, Miles has never done it alone. He always needs a partner to help a friend suggestion.
It's always either Cara or Rakesh, and at times, he's gotten a helping hand from Arthur, Ali, and of course, Joy.
Without them, he wouldn't have gotten very far.
Miles: If I told you what brought us here, you would think I was crazy.
Abe: Lucky for you, I like crazy.
And we see that on full display when it comes to Abe. Miles needed Joy's expertise as a public defender to get Abe legal help with securing the chain of command to reunite him with the owner of the pocket watch.
Without Joy's help, Miles likely wouldn't have had the skills and tools necessary to give Abe a second chance at meeting his family.
Helping people isn't a solo gig, which is why it doesn't seem like the God Account would ever want Miles to choose between him/it and Cara.
While I know the purpose of the series is not to find out who is behind the God Account, the fact that there might be someone involved that does have a connection to Miles and the Finer family intrigues me.
The connection between Alfonso and the insurance company, New York and Sons, seemed random at first until Reverand Finer's revelation that he saved his life while they were in the army.
We've always wondered why Miles was the chosen one when there are likely so many other people, including Rakesh and Cara, that are equally as qualified.
Hopefully, Reverend Finer's wedding will unearth some much-needed answers, even if we find out that Alfonso isn't exactly the ringleader we're expecting him to be.
God Friended Me continues to excel in keeping the mystery of the God Account front-and-center while simultaneously providing awe-inspiring and heartwarming storylines.
I want you to meet my new friends. This Miles, and this is Joy. Rose, we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them.Abe
