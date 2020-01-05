God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 11 Review: A New Hope

If we have a little faith, things will work out in the end.

That seems like a good motto for this series in general but especially because it rings true by the end of God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 11.

Most of God Friended Me Season 1 focused on Miles' desire to find out who was behind the God Account.

For much of God Friended Me Season 2, the 'who' didn't matter as much anymore because Miles was simply enjoying the journey that found him helping people who needed him.

But now that his relationship with Cara is threatened, Miles is once again motivated to determine who is running the account. And most importantly, he's ready to hand over the reins and give it all up for love.

Ali: But it means so much to you. I mean, even you can't deny that you are a different person ever since the God Account came into your life. I mean, it's changed you, Miles, for the better.

Miles: Yes, it's changed me. But so did Cara.

Ali: Then, you need to tell her that. Make sure she's on board so you're not doing this for nothing. Permalink: Then, you need to tell her that. Make sure she's on board so you're not doing this for nothing.

That is, if the "God Account" lets him. Miles cannot seriously believe that it would be as easy as "we find them, I get my answers, we walk away."

With Joy's return and her lead on the God Account's identity, Miles seems to be one step closer to achieving his goal, but this episode proved that even though he wants so badly to make it work with Cara, it's not going to be that easy.

Miles' work within the God Account is too important to walk away from.

People need him; he's good at what he does.

However, Joy's return may have also proven that the prophecy requiring Miles to do this all alone might not be completely true.

Since getting tasked with the God Account's missions, Miles has never done it alone. He always needs a partner to help a friend suggestion.

It's always either Cara or Rakesh, and at times, he's gotten a helping hand from Arthur, Ali, and of course, Joy.

Without them, he wouldn't have gotten very far.

Miles: If I told you what brought us here, you would think I was crazy.

Abe: Lucky for you, I like crazy. Permalink: Lucky for you, I like crazy.

And we see that on full display when it comes to Abe. Miles needed Joy's expertise as a public defender to get Abe legal help with securing the chain of command to reunite him with the owner of the pocket watch.

Without Joy's help, Miles likely wouldn't have had the skills and tools necessary to give Abe a second chance at meeting his family.

Helping people isn't a solo gig, which is why it doesn't seem like the God Account would ever want Miles to choose between him/it and Cara.

While I know the purpose of the series is not to find out who is behind the God Account, the fact that there might be someone involved that does have a connection to Miles and the Finer family intrigues me.

The connection between Alfonso and the insurance company, New York and Sons, seemed random at first until Reverand Finer's revelation that he saved his life while they were in the army.

We've always wondered why Miles was the chosen one when there are likely so many other people, including Rakesh and Cara, that are equally as qualified.

Hopefully, Reverend Finer's wedding will unearth some much-needed answers, even if we find out that Alfonso isn't exactly the ringleader we're expecting him to be.

God Friended Me continues to excel in keeping the mystery of the God Account front-and-center while simultaneously providing awe-inspiring and heartwarming storylines.

Abe's hunt to find out if his sister survived the Holocaust clocks in as one of the top five episodes of the series.

The arc kept us guessing because, at any moment, it could have turned out that Rose had passed away either at the hands of the Nazis or years later after living a fulfilled life.

There was no guarantee that there would be a happy ending, and Abe's acceptance of that and his acknowledgment that he'd lived his life in blissful denial was authentic.

He had survivor's guilt, which I can only assume is common for many who managed to escape the concentration camps in Auschwitz without their families in tow.

Searching for answers about a loved one carries the risk of disappointment.

I want you to meet my new friends. This Miles, and this is Joy. Rose, we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them. Abe Permalink: I want you to meet my new friends. This Miles, and this is Joy. Rose, we wouldn't be here if...

Miles and Joy were tasked with a difficult Friend Suggestion and they never wavered; they went in headfirst knowing that there was a possibility they might have to deliver heartbreaking news.

At one point, I thought I was being naive for wanting to believe that Rose was alive after all these years.

When Miles and Joy ran into the buyer, a young woman, I assumed she would be a granddaughter eager to meet with Abe to tell him stories of Rose, who had passed on.

The reveal that Rose was alive and there to see her brother after so many decades brought me to tears. I could barely hold it together.

In addition to reuniting with Rose, Abe gained a family ready to meet the man they'd likely heard so much about.

It wasn't just a life-changing moment for Abe, it was also lifechanging for Rose, who also believed her brother perished while running away from the Nazi guards.

If it weren't for Miles and Joy's selflessness, this family would have forever remained fractured and wondering.

And again, it goes to show you that Abe was right -- if it's meant to be, it'll find it's way in the end.

Unfortunately, the happy tears soon turned into something more worrisome for fans.

As Cara visited her mom at the hospital to celebrate her new job, she ran into Ali who was leaving the oncology department.

At first, Ali tried to say that she was visiting a friend but immediately came clean about something being wrong.

A visit to the oncology department likely means Ali's been diagnosed with the C-word.

As you'll recall, her mother was also diagnosed with breast cancer. However, she was in remission when she was killed in a car accident which means that there's a chance Ali can overcome this.

Now that Cara knows the truth, will she keep it a secret from Miles until Ali is ready to face her family with the truth?

The diagnosis will undoubtedly force Miles to question his faith and the God Account for not warning him or offering a helping hand.

His mother's death was a pivotal point in him becoming an atheist, so we'll see how he handles another family member affected by cancer.

Before Ali drops the heartbreaking news, though, we have a wedding to celebrate!

After months of on-again-off-again wedding plans, Arthur and Trish are finally tying the knot with Miles as his father's best man.

The choice may have seemed obvious considering their tight relationship now, but given their tense relationship on God Friended Me Season 1, it's a major step and highlights how far they've come solely because of the God Account's influence.

God Friended Season 2 is off to a promising start in 2020 with more heartwarming moments, teamwork, and miracles happening via a social media app.

What did you think of the premiere? Leave your comments, thoughts, and more below!

