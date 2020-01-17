Watch Last Man Standing Online: Season 8 Episode 5

Did Mike find the right gift for Vanessa?

On Last Man Standing Season 8 Episode 5, Vanessa reached a career milestone, and her husband wondered what would be the best thing to get her.

Meanwhile, Kristin and Mandy tried to get out of Kyle's Outdoor Man HR Orientation.

Elsewhere, Mike made a decision to challenge a higher power that could change his life forever.

Finally, Vanessa was secretly obsessed with Jen's new videogame.

Who found out the truth?

Use the video above to watch Last Man Standing online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.