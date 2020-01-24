Watch Last Man Standing Online: Season 8 Episode 7

Did Mike find a constructive way to tell Vanessa that she snored too much?

On Last Man Standing Season 8 Episode 7, Mike was starting to struggle to get sleep, so he made a plan to get his own back.

Meanwhile, Mandy went overboard preparing for the arrival of Kristin and Ryan's new baby.

Who had the heart to tell her she was going too far?

Elsewhere, a surprise phone call made the family think one of their own would be coming home.

