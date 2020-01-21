Watch Manifest Online: Season 2 Episode 3

Did the Stone family get some much-needed answers?

On Manifest Season 2 Episode 3, Grace opened up about her callings, and the familly rallied around her. 

Leaving Yoga - Manifest Season 2 Episode 3

Were the callings linked to Cal?

Meanwhile, everyone tried to find the person who could be key to finding out the truth before it was too late. 

Back on the Plane? - Manifest Season 2 Episode 3

Elsewhere, a shocking and disturbing incident led Grace to suspect a local mom was in danger. 

What did she do to learn the truth?

Watch Manifest Season 2 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Manifest online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Manifest Season 2 Episode 3 Quotes

Vance: I have a plan if you'd just shut up for a minute.
Ben: Vance, we need to find this mole.
Vance: No, we need the mole to lead us to the Major.

Mic: I am not trying to hurt you, truly, but I'm gonna help Zeke. And I'm going to do whatever it takes to do that. If you don't want to help me that is your choice, but be prepared.
Jared: Was that a threat?
Mic: It didn't have to be.

Dumbfounded!! - Manifest Season 2 Episode 3
Nasty Look - Manifest Season 2 Episode 3
A New Friend - Manifest Season 2 Episode 3
Leaving Yoga - Manifest Season 2 Episode 3
Pretending to be Normal - Manifest Season 2 Episode 3
Back on the Plane? - Manifest Season 2 Episode 3
