Watch NCIS Online: Season 17 Episode 13

Did Palmer find a new medical examiner?

On NCIS Season 17 Episode 13, it was clear a new medical examiner was required after recent events.

Who was drafted in to fill the void?

Meanwhile, a body was found at a vehicle testing site.

With little leads the team wondered whether it was a murder or an accident.

Elsewhere, Gibbs continued to wonder whether there were any lasting threats after Ziva got her happy ending.

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.