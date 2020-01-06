Watch Power Online: Season 6 Episode 11

Did Ghost survive?

On Power Season 6 Episode 11, there was more danger than ever when word spread that Ghost had been shot. 

Paz Laments - Power Season 6 Episode 11

With the killer lurking in the shadows, the remaining survivors were forced to come to an agreement about the fateful day. 

While that was going down, Ghost's fate was left very much up in the air. 

Tasha Under The Lights - Power Season 6 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Tommy had to confess about a past sin that could put him in the frame for murder. 

What became of him?

Power Season 6 Episode 11 Quotes

You know what I love about criminals? They're predictable as fuck.

Blanca

Saxe: I'll fix it. Our deal is still on, okay? I got your back.
Dre: Saxe, I got my back. You got a fucking problem.

