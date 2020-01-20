Watch Shameless Online: Season 10 Episode 11

Did Lip leave the South Side behind?

On Shameless Season 10 Episode 11, things took an explosive turn when he started to question whether he was making the right decision.

However, Tami worried that she was going to lose out on a great opportunity as a result of him flipping.

Meanwhile, Mickey and Ian geared up for their wedding, but they came up across homophobia from Mickey's dad and a wedding planner.

How did they combat it?

Elsewhere, Debbie found herself at odds with everyone over the way she treated Claudia.

Use the video above to watch Shameless online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.