Watch Shameless Online: Season 10 Episode 9

What was Frank's connection to Faye?

On Shameless Season 10 Episode 9, tensions flared up when Frank woke up tied to a bed and thinking about what went wrong.

With Faye gearing up to harm him, he had to make an excuse to save his life.

Meanwhile, Carl implemented tougher measures to his new cadets, but what did it prove about him?

Elsewhere, Ian and Mickey's relationship was on thin ice after the drama about getting married.

Did Mickey leave the Gallagher household?

Use the video above to watch Shameless online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.