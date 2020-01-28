Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 3 Episode 13

at .

Did Morgan manage to find common ground with her mother?

On The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 13, there was a lot to consider when Morgan wanted to keep her other out of her life. 

Morgan's Mother - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 13

However, more insanity ensued when her mother claimed she was to blame for their relationship. 

Meanwhile, Shaun and Carly's relationship reached a new level of intimacy. 

Elsewhere, Glassman's life away from the hospital continued to cause problems. 

Watch The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you. 

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

Renewal Scorecard 2018-19: Which Shows are Coming Back?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 13 Quotes

Glassman: A balanced life is not necessarily a lesser life. You could still have a good life.
Caroline: I don't agree.

Caroline: The other doctor gave me two years.
Glassman: So you thought I'd give you three?

The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 13

The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 13 Photos

Morgan Struggles - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 13
Morgan's Mother - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 13
Park's Opinion - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 13
Discussing the Patient - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 13
Claire and Shaun Talk - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 13
Advising Shaun - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 13
  1. The Good Doctor
  2. The Good Doctor Season 3
  3. The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 13
  4. Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 3 Episode 13