Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 8 Episode 2

Did Scheana go too far?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Episode 2, Schean claimed she had no feelings for Max.

However, Dayna, the new SURver, started dating him and Scheana opted to make her lift at the restaurant very difficult.

Meanwhile, Stassi, Katie, and Brittany decided to give Kristen an ultimatum about her relationship with Carter.

Elsewhere, Jax took it upon himself to disinvite Carter from the bachelor/bachelorette trip to Miami.

What did Kristen do to get revenge?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.