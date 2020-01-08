Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 1 Episode 1

at .

Did Zoey find her perfect match?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 1, drama ensued when Zoey learned that she could hear the innermost desires of people around her through song. 

Zoey dancing with her father - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 1

With her being on the cusp of something great, she wondered whether there was room in her life for a new man. 

Who had a thing for her?

Meanwhile, Zoey also had to make sense of shifting dynamics in her workplace when her boss made a surprise announcement. 

Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

17 Endgame 'Ships We Love With Endings We Hate
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Well, I'm not really comfortable with anything, that's why I'm a coder.

Zoey

Child, I'm completely baked. Ain't nothing going on in my head right now.

Mo

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 1

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 1 Photos

Zoey Dancing with Her Father Tall - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 1
Max gazing at Zoey - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 1
Zoey dancing with her father - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 1
Zoey and Maggie - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 1
Zoey and Max - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 1
Maggie
  1. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
  2. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1
  3. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 1
  4. Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 1 Episode 1