Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 1 Episode 1

Did Zoey find her perfect match?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 1, drama ensued when Zoey learned that she could hear the innermost desires of people around her through song.

With her being on the cusp of something great, she wondered whether there was room in her life for a new man.

Who had a thing for her?

Meanwhile, Zoey also had to make sense of shifting dynamics in her workplace when her boss made a surprise announcement.

Use the video above to watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.