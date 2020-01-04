What to Watch: Golden Globes, Criminal Minds and Manifest Return, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sneak Peek

Hey guys! After a brief hiatus over the holidays, we're back with all the TV you must see (and some you shouldn't) that's on the immediate horizon.

The next few weeks are going to be crazy with all of the premieres, and we can't wait!

Several new shows are premiering this week, and a lot of your favorites return. Check it out!

Sunday, January 5

8/7c The Golden Globes (NBC)

It's time for the glitz and glamour and tears and joy of awards season to begin!

With Ricky Gervais hosting, viewers are guaranteed a good time no matter who wins.

It seems a little late to start an awards show of this magnitude, but we can't wait to see who The Hollywood Foreign Press considers worthy of accolades this year.

9/8c Shameless (Showtime)

Frank’s past is coming back to haunt him in the first episode of 2020.

The town drunk kicks off the New Year handcuffed to a bed as Faye returns to get the truth out of him about how he stole the love of her life’s freedom.

We’ve already seen it, and it may well be the most comical episode to date as Frank struggles to place Faye’s lover in his past.

9/8c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

CIA Officer Veronica Stephens returns to ask the NCIS team for help when an agricultural engineer Hetty had asked her to bring to the U.S. disappears.

Monday, January 6

8/7c The Bachelor (ABC)

Peter Weber doesn’t want to be remembered as the man who had sex in a windmill on The Bachelorette. That’s why he’s back and ready to prove there’s a lot more to him than that.

We will be introduced to a lot of new women vying for Peter’s heart, and according to the promos, there’s a Hannah Brown-esque blast from the past thrown in for good measure!

10/9c Manifest (ABC)

It’s been almost a year since Manifest signed off with one of the most stunning cliffhangers.

How will everyone pick up the pieces following the shooting? Ben’s storyline is propelled forward as he tries to find out more about two mysterious Flight 828 passengers who go missing.

Tuesday, January 7

8/7c NCIS (CBS)

Gibbs has to face the fallout from his shooting of Sarah after he assists Ziva with "the one thing" she said she needs to take care of before returning to her family.

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

The Resident returns, and so does Conrad's dad. Is there anything he can do to help his son? Conrad is struggling without Chastian, but Nic isn't giving up on him and helps him recenter himself in an inspiring way.

And if you thought Conrad's exit would tame Cain, think again. He takes the scale of despicable to new heights as only he can do.

8/7c Siesta Key (MTV)

There’s a new cast member in town in The Bachelorette’s Robbie Hayes. The reason he's a part of the cast is that he’s in a relationship with Juliette. That also means her turbulent relationship with Alex is over. What fresh drama will these people have in store for us?

9/8c Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Brittany, Katie, Ariana, Max, Sandoval, and Schwartz have new “grown-up” houses to show off in the eighth season premiere, while Stassi questions whether her relationship with Kristen is worth saving.

Then there’s Lala, who has an epiphany about a former friend. Yes, it sounds like a typical VPR premiere!

9/8c Schitt's Creet (Pop)

Well, I've never watched Schitt's Creek (don't be hatin' cuz there is a lot of TV I need to watch for you guys), so there's not much I can say about the premiere of the final season.

I thought for sure someone on the team would stand up to speak for the beloved series I hear so much about, yet hear we are. But hey, here's a trailer!

10/9c FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

FBI returns at 9/8c, and its first spinoff premieres directly afterward. Yes, I say first, because who doesn't expect there to be even more?

It's getting off to a great start with Haunting of Hill House star Henry Thomas as the first wanted man the new team is trailing.

And the series regular cast is nothing to sneeze at, either.

Julian McMahon stars as team lead Jess LaCroix with Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Nathania Arcand, and Keisha Castle-Hughes costarring in the ensemble drama.

Alana de la Garza, known for her role on the CBS Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, has moved from being a series regular here to take up the slack on FBI after the departure of Sela Ward. She'll be recurring here.

Right out of the gate, Jess gets a family arc that makes his character more well-rounded. A tough lawman like Jess needs the softer side his daughter brings out in him.

10/9c Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

NBC is offering a preview of the musical drama starring Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Lauren Graham, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and more.

I've seen the first four episodes, and despite my predisposition to despise musicals, this is the second one in a year that works music into the storyline very well.

The first was Soundtrack on Netflix, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist follows the same formula.

We all have soundtracks playing in our heads, and when Zoey (Levy) gains the ability to hear the inner thoughts of those around her, she hears them singing their personal soundtracks.

Zoey's family has suffered a tragedy, and it's that arc that hits with the most feeling. She's also quite the computer programmer and learning to be a team leader for the first time scores a lot of emotion.

Once people see the premiere, it's likely to feel like a long wait until February 16 for the action premiere of the series and the beginning of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1.

Wednesday, January 8

The Circle (Netflix)

The next batch of four episodes gets released, highlighting the events of Week 2. Will new housemate Alex (catfishing as the hunky "Adam") wow the rest of the Circle or will his fake persona crash and burn?

Also, has Karyn (playing as "Mercedeze") successfully avoided suspicion after Antonio's shocking goodbye message? The drama is just getting started!

9/8c Criminal Minds (CBS)

The veteran procedural returns for a shortened 15th and final season with a pair of episodes as the BAU continues its pursuit of Everett Lynch, "The Chameleon." Also, Reid has to deal with revelations from his deteriorating mother Diana.

We've seen the whole finale season, and fans are in for a treat. The saying is that shows often offer a "love letter for the fans," and Criminal Minds Season 15 fits that description.

Much like Arrow flirted with the past to drive them toward the series finale, Criminal Minds does the same thing with dazzling results. And they leave no stone unturned, so buckle in for the ride!

9/8c Chicago Fire (NBC)

Severide's fate is revealed within the first few seconds of the midseason premiere, and what happens may play a role in his future at the CFD.

Back at Firehouse 51, Casey and Gallo play detective as they try to find a missing piece of equipment, and Mouch moonlights as a mailman. It's an entertaining episode you don't want to miss.

10/9c Vikings (History)

The aftermath of the election sends shockwaves across Norway as Bjorn makes a devastating decision that could change everything.

The bandits will also return to Lagertha’s village for another stab at winning, but Lagertha’s old ways come out to play. Will she sacrifice herself?

10/9c Party of Five (Freeform)

The long-anticipated reboot of FOX's beloved Party of Five is a lot different than its predecessor. When the Acosta parents get deported, their kids are left to fend for themselves.

The continual presence of their parents changes the core of the story dramatically from the original as the political discussion drives the conversation through the first three episodes making it more difficult to get to know the kids for their own merits. That's a shame.

Undoubtedly, we need more representation on television. But not every immigrant's story is about being undocumented. There are generations of LatinX people with otherwise rich history whose stories deserve to be told.

But the reaction to the premiere (which is available on Hulu) indicated younger viewers were weeping and emotionally invested after one episode. You'll have to be the judge on that!

10/9c Stumptown (ABC)

Our favorite Portland P.I. is back at it again! Dex finally realized in the midseason finale, with a little help from Sue Lynn, that it is time to make her bed and get her s#!t together. Will that all fall apart, though, with the bombshell that Ansel is ready to leave the nest?

Join us for Stumptown's return to find out, and as the promos tell us, for even more love triangle drama to start the new year.

Thursday, January 9

10/9c EVIL (CBS)

With only two episodes left until the season finale, fans may want to buckle up. After being badly wounded during EVIL Season 1 Episode 10, David is determined to fight off the menacing presence of death from his hospital bed.

Could this be the episode where the existence of the supernatural is finally confirmed? Either way, it should be a fun-filled hour.

Friday, Jan. 10

8/7c Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

Grover and Five-0 investigate a frozen murder at a private golf club while McGarrett helps Danny track down the father of a boy who has been bullying Charlie.

8/7c Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC)

Will Arielle Kebbel ever strike the jackpot with a television series? If we're judging by the TV adaption of Bone Collector, then the answer is no.

Based on the novel from Jeffrey Deaver, Russell Hornsby plays Lincoln Rhyme, a former NYPD detective who gets paralyzed on the job while chasing a serial killer.

When his fellow detectives get a leat on a beat cop (Kebbel) who came into contact with the same killer, the two make a connection to take him down.

There is little buildup to the potential relationship that is the core of the story, and it plays like a straight procedural. This is not the show fans of The Blacklist will want to watch while waiting for it on its Lincoln Rhyme-instigated hiatus.

What tickles your fancy for this week?

Next week brings HBO's The Outsider and The New Pope and the final two episodes of The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Other shows include Paramount's 68 Whiskey, the return of NBC's New Amsterdam and This Is Us, Netflix's Grace and Frankie, and Syfy's The Magicians!

We have a jam-packed January ahead!!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.